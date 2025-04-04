Small Business Spotlight: Potspot is a Community Hot Spot

Article by Yun Sugimoto. Photo by Yun Sugimoto.

Located in the small town of Avon, just a 30-minute drive away from St. Cloud State, is Potspot Avon, a creative haven for people seeking relaxation and artistic expression.

This charming shop changed owners in September 2017, when Douglas Jenkins, a passionate community artist, took over the store. Having grown up just three miles from Avon, he had fond memories of the town and the store, and in recent years had created new memories when visiting with his daughter. When the previous owner decided to retire, he couldn’t bear to see another store in town boarded up. Though he knew running the shop wouldn’t be a huge moneymaker, he felt it would be a fun and rewarding way to contribute to the community—especially through teaching and creating connections.

Potspot Avon isn’t just a store; it’s a space for all ages to unwind, connect, and get creative. The shop doesn’t have any age restrictions, but it’s especially family-friendly. Many visitors are parents and children, and the majority of the shop’s patrons are women. Interestingly, college students have also become frequent visitors, particularly after a pottery shop in St. Cloud closed due to the pandemic.

The shop is open Fridays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm. However, in its early days, Jenkins kept the shop open almost all week to figure out when people were most likely to visit. Now, he offers special appointments for groups, such as team-building events, birthday parties, or family gatherings on Wednesday and Thursday. For these events, he often provides snacks, making a more inviting space. Around 7 schools in the local community have even arranged trips to the shop, adding a lively atmosphere.

What makes Potspot Avon truly special is the owner’s love for people. He enjoys spending time with visitors, chatting, and guiding them through their artistic projects. Whether you’re painting pottery or simply having fun with friends and family, the shop offers an escape from the stresses of life.

“It’s a place for people to come to get away from everything else outside,” Jenkins said.

For anyone seeking a break from their stressed lives and a chance to unlock their creative potential, Potspot Avon is the perfect spot. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best way to relax is by reconnecting with the simple joys of life—just as we did in childhood. Whether you’re a local or a student from St. Cloud, the shop welcomes everyone to explore their artistic side in a peaceful, stress-free environment.