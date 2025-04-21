The Role of Libraries in a Digital Age

Article by Christina Moonsamy, Photo by Christina Moonsamy.

The increase in different technologies and access to information at the swipe of a finger can lead us to believe that we always have an abundance of information at our fingertips. While that may ring true most times, what about tangible information and sources? What about libraries?

We often overlook the importance of libraries and the wealth of information that they provide. Chris a Librarian at the St. Cloud Public Library said,

“The Saint Cloud public library is the hub for 32 libraries in central Minnesota, the St Cloud Public Library is a hidden gem in Saint Cloud, Minn., It can be found on your way pass downtown and has several services to cater to everyone, from children to young adults to elderly people.”

The Saint Cloud Public Library hosts many events to encourage membership and as technology advances, we often forget this very importance of libraries which help promote connection, education and literacy. Chris said, “we are an ultimate source of fact checking.”

The internet can be overwhelming and unverified while libraries on the other hand provide trustworthy curated resources and foster a sense of community and learning, that digital platforms can’t fully replicate.

Unlike much of the content online which can be posted by anyone regardless of expertise, library materials are selected by trained librarians and are often peer-reviewed or published by reputable institutions. Libraries also offer access to academic journals, books and archival documents that aren’t freely available on the internet, ensuring more accurate and in-depth information. When accuracy and reliability matter, libraries remain a trustworthy source grounded in fact and scholarship.

The next time you find yourself in the downtown area with nothing to do. The Saint Cloud Public Library provides a fun space to enjoy some quiet time with a book.