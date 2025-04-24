Art Student Union’s Collaboration Event for Earth Day

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photos by Olivia Simonson.

On April 22, Earth Day was celebrated across the country in a variety of ways. On St. Cloud State’s campus, different events were hosted throughout the day to celebrate the planet. From Garvey’s Garden Party to Campus Clean Up, students were encouraged to be thankful for our planet. One of these events was the Art Student Union’s sustainability event.

The Art Student Union (ASU) partnered with the St. Cloud State drag troupe and the St. Cloud State Earth and Environmental Alliance to host a sustainability art and fashion show. The event showcased the fashion and artwork that students had produced during their workshops on April 15 and 17. These workshops allowed students to bring in old clothes or trash and encouraged them to find a new way of looking at these discarded products.

At the event hosted on April 22, those who had made fashion pieces walked the catwalk in the Atwood Cascade room, showcasing their innovative and upcycled pieces. These ranged from Garfield hats, pants turned into blouses, and clothes that had been painted with new designs. Those who had made art laid their pieces across the tables, where attendees could view their creations.

The event also had a themed DIY dirt cup bar, where people could top their creations with prehistoric creatures (gummy dinosaurs), dirt (crushed up Oreos), and other themed candies. There were also homemade pins, advocating for helping preserve the planet, along with other Earth Day themed merchandise for others to take as a memento.

The event concluded as the day winded down, showcasing how one can use a creative outlook to help thank and save our planet.