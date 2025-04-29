Atwood Underground Offers Unique Blend of Recreation, Community at St. Cloud State

Article by Jaedon Boeve Photo by Jaedon Boeve

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Tucked beneath the Atwood Memorial Center, St. Cloud State University’s Atwood Underground offers students a vibrant space to relax, compete, and connect.

The Underground, located on the lower level of the student union, features a bowling alley, billiards tables, arcade games, and a lounge area. Open seven days a week, it is a popular destination for students seeking a break from their academic routines.

Bowling remains one of the Underground’s signature attractions. The six-lane alley hosts intramural tournaments, student organization fundraisers, and casual drop-in games. Shoes and ball rentals are free for students with a campus ID.

The space also hosts regular events like karaoke nights, trivia contests, and esports tournaments, further strengthening its role as a hub of campus life.

“I come here at least once a week with my friends,” said Patrick Kubisa, a freshman exercise science major. “It’s a fun way to pass the time on the weekends.”

Originally opened in the 1970s, the Underground underwent major renovations in recent years, adding upgraded technology, new furniture and a refreshed design aimed at creating a more welcoming environment for today’s students.

The Atwood Underground is open to all students, faculty, staff and the general public, with special discounts offered during student appreciation days.

More information about hours, reservations and upcoming events can be found on the Atwood Memorial Center’s website.