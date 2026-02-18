Defying Gravity: Wicked for Good Takes Over SCSU Valentine’s Weekend

Article by Khadra Liban. Photo courtesy of Khadra Liban.

Valentine’s weekend at Saint Cloud State was filled with creativity, energy, and community as students gathered at the Wicked for Good: Valentine’s Day event hosted by the Huskies Event and Activities Team and The Department of Campus Involvement (DCI).

Students designed and filled their own makeshift plushies, made bracelets, and of course a Valentines celebration would not be complete without deserts. With tables filled with treats, everyone had a chance to relax, socialize, and enjoy themselves after a long week.

The celebration continued later that evening with a showing of Wicked: For Good, a continuation of the Wicked story, For Good explores the complexities of choice, friendship, and identity. With a 66% score on Rotten Tomato, Wicked: For Good, is thought to be not as

captivating as the first movie with many sources stating that “Unfortunately, it doesn’t come close to providing meaningful closure to the story that began in part one, limping to the finish rather than defying gravity in triumph,” wrote film critic Felix Hughes.

The movie was visually stunning, with extravagant costumes, vibrant set, and memorable music that kept the audience engaged, but everyone felt as if things were lacking. If the film were longer, would it have been better or were the themes too poorly paced and less engaging. Overall, the event was successful with a blend of fun with cinematic entertainment, giving students an evening with Oz-inspired magic.