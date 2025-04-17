2 Movie Nights Happening on Campus

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Olivia Simonson.

Over the course of the academic year, students have seized the opportunity to see the latest movies free of charge on St. Cloud State’s campus. The Huskies Events and Activities Team (HEAT) have hosted a variety of films, ranging from a Star is Born to Wicked. These showings are completely free to students, along with popcorn and drinks.

The latest movie that HEAT is showing is Flight Risk, an action thriller directed by Mel Gibson. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as a pilot flying an air marshal and a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness as they head back to New York. The film was released in Jan. 2025, and got mixed reviews upon release, but students will have the opportunity to form an opinion for themselves over the weekend. The movie will be shown in Atwood on Thursday, April 17 through Saturday, April 19. The film will start at 8 with the preshow beginning at 7:30.

However, HEAT has not been the only organization showing movies on campus this semester. Over the second half of the semester, Professor Johansson and Professor Thury have been hosting movie nights for their classes on Thursday evenings. While the movies are not mandatory, students are offered the opportunity to enjoy the chosen film, followed by a brief period of discussion. So far, the students have watched Fight Club and Gone Girl.

This week, the classes will be watching The Departed, a 2006 crime thriller starring Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon. The movie follows two rookie cops as they are sent undercover in the mob. The movie has an audience rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the movie won five oscars, including best picture and best adapted screenplay. Like the previous two movies they have shown, this one will also include a psychological aspect, allowing students to think deeply about the film and what the message is.

While Flight Risk is the last film that HEAT is showing for the semester, Johansson and Thury have one more scheduled. The classes will be watching Point Break, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, on April 24.