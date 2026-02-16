February 16 – February 22 Event Schedule

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Eli Holmes.

Monday

*Reach One Teach One Peer Education – Join the Women’s Center and Planned Parenthood St. Cloud to chat about topics of sexuality, relationships, and sexual health while practicing peer education. The meeting will take place in Atwood Primrose Room from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

Tuesday

Mardi Gras – Join Huskies Dining in Garvey as they kick off Mardi Gras. The menu will feature New Orleans staples like gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp, and variety of desserts. The event will run from 11am to 2pm, or while supplies last. Lunch is $13.94 plus tax and can be paid with a meal plan, Husky Bucks, Blizzard Bucks, cash or credit card.

Therapy Dogs – Come hang out in the Miller Center and decompress with therapy dogs. The event will run from 1:30 to 3:30pm on the Miller Center 1st Floor West.

Crafternoons – Join the University Library for a hands-on craft. The event begins at 2 in the Miller Center, 2nd Floor West. There will be a quick demonstration, then create your own take and make project.

State Auditor Candidates Forum – Join College Democrats as they meet with three candidates running for State Auditor in Minnesota. They candidates will inform students about the position, the importance of local government finance, and what skills each candidate will bring to the position if elected. The meeting will take place in Riverview Room 214 from 5 to 6pm.

Wednesday

*Beyond Visibility: Resilience, Belonging, and Excellence in Black Student Life – The Division of Student Affairs, Multicultural Student Services, and the Community Anti-Racism Education Initiative (CARE) will be hosting a celebration of black SCSU leaders In the Atwood Cascade Room in honor of Black History Month. The event will run from 11am to 1pm and will feature conversation and refreshments. An option to join via zoom is also available.

Education Abroad Spring Fair – Join the Center for International Studies and learn about opportunities to study outside of the USA. Meet with students from international universities and hear from study abroad students about their experiences. The event will be held in Atwood from 11am to 3pm.

Thursday

*Hands on in the Herbarium – Join the Botanical Society for a tour of the herbarium, and help prepare student collections from the Botanical Society’s Fall Bioblitz to add to the herbarium’s collection. The tour will be in the Wick Science Building 212 from 4 to 6pm.

Atwood After Dark – The Huskies Events and Activities Team (HEAT) and the Department of Campus Involvement are hosting Atwood After Dark from 8 to 11pm. The event will feature inflatables, karaoke, crafts, and bowling. This particular Atwood After Dark will also feature arcade video games, bocce ball inflatable, human foosball, and a quarterback toss frame game. The event is free to students with a valid student ID, or $10 to attend.

Friday

CARE Teach in Series – Join CARE and the Department of Anthropology In the Atwood Gallery as they navigate the recent events across Minnesota. The event will run from 12 to 1pm and will answer the question about what it means to “go barefoot” as an anthropologist.

DIY Cannolis – Enjoy creating your own cannolis with Huskies Dining in Garvey. The event will run from 11am to 2pm or until supplies last.

*Event is not open to the public.