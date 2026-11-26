Story and Photos by Lamia Neha.

Students, faculty, and staff gathered at Garvey Commons on November 19 to celebrate Friendsgiving, hosted by Huskies Dining at St. Cloud State University.

The event brought the campus community together during lunch to enjoy a festive meal, spend time with friends, and celebrate the Thanksgiving season before the upcoming holiday break.

Garvey Commons offered an extensive holiday menu featuring traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including chef-carved turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, and cranberry sauce.

Guests also enjoyed a variety of side dishes, including broccoli salad, potato salad, coleslaw, deviled eggs, and assorted dinner rolls with flavored butter.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert selection included assorted pies, apple crisp, Death by Chocolate cake, and ambrosia salad.

The dining team also offered additional options, including an omelet bar, turkey cranberry and stuffing melt sandwiches, vegan mashed potatoes, and vegan corn, providing guests with a variety of choices.

Throughout the lunch period, students and faculty had the opportunity to take a break from their busy schedules, share meals, and enjoy conversations in a festive atmosphere.

For international students who may be spending the Thanksgiving holiday away from their families, Friendsgiving provides an opportunity to experience an American holiday tradition while celebrating with friends and members of the campus community.

The event was also an opportunity for the Huskies Dining team to showcase its culinary creativity and the work that goes into preparing special dining experiences for the university.

Beyond the food, Friendsgiving highlighted the importance of friendship, gratitude, and building a sense of belonging on campus.

By bringing students, faculty, and staff together around a shared meal, Garvey Commons created a welcoming space for the Husky community to celebrate the holiday season.