Fun for Everyone – A Harvest Festival Recap

Article by Abigail Crawford

As summer winds down here at Saint Cloud State, the chill in the air comes with promises of fairs, festivals, and plentiful harvests. So, what better way to celebrate than attending the SCSU Harvest Festival on October 1st?

The Harvest Festival as seen from outside Stewart Hall

With games, desserts, axe throwing, and pumpkin painting, there was no shortage of events to pass the time on the sunny Wednesday afternoon. Free to anyone with a SCSU ID, students had the freedom to do anything within the boundaries of the event. Nearest to Atwood, live music and axe throwing was available. Next, tables providing free mini pumpkins to be painted, with dozens of people already partaking. Plinko, ski ball, and bean-bag tosses sat at tables scattered throughout the plaza.

Next up on the chopping block (ha!), There was the axe throwing booth, complete with targets to aim at with velcro axes. No sharp edges here, folks, just good old-fashioned velcro fun!

The Axe-Throwing Booth (above)

The dessert booth and a slice of pumpkin pie (Below)

The dessert booth served a variety of harvest-themed sweets. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin-cheesecake cookies, and coffee cake all up for grabs, with the option of whipped cream. All options were free, provided students had a paper bracelet from the check-in.

With the harvest comes pumpkins and pumpkin decorating, and this was no exception with pumpkins available to paint at the center of the festival. Paint, paintbrushes, and pumpkins, as well as water to wash out the brushes were all provided. Many students grabbed a pumpkin to use as dorm decorations, along with the spiderwebs and skeletons that now sit scattered throughout some dorm halls.

The pumpkin booth, pictured with volunteer Alizeh Khan.

Autumn officially began here in the northern hemisphere on Sep. 22nd, but it’s still warm and sunny here in Minnesota. This doesn’t stop harvest and Halloween celebrations from kicking off all over the state, including here on SCSU campus. It may even increase the turnout for events such as this festival. The harvest is, of course, a prelude to the bitter cold that inevitably comes with Minnesota winter, as sudden as it is often harsh. The SCSU Harvest Festival helped students make the most of the few warm days remaining this year, before the chilly winds begin to pave the way for wintertime.

All in all, the SCSU Harvest Festival brought out many students, with lots of other students incidentally stumbling upon the event rather than seeking it out, but staying for pumpkin pie and games. Students are out and about, making the most of the remaining days of sunshine, with SCSU Events and Activities following through with a fun event once again.