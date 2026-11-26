Story and Photos by Kamolgandha Dutta.

Students gathered at St. Cloud State University’s Eastman Hall on Thursday, November 12, for an evening of games, snacks, and social interaction during a fun-filled Game Night event.

The gathering brought together students from the Graduate Counseling Department, creating an opportunity for participants to connect beyond their academic responsibilities and enjoy quality time with fellow students.

The participants were divided into two groups, adding a team-based element to the games and encouraging friendly competition, collaboration, and interaction. Students engaged enthusiastically in the activities, sharing laughter, exchanging ideas, and enjoying the excitement of playing together. Snacks and refreshments were also available, adding to the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Beyond the games themselves, the event highlighted the importance of building connections and fostering a sense of community among graduate students. With academic commitments and busy schedules often taking center stage, gatherings like this offer a valuable opportunity for students to unwind, get to know one another, and strengthen their connections within the university community.

The Game Night at Eastman Hall served as a reminder that university life extends beyond classrooms and academic work. Sometimes, the most meaningful campus experiences come from bringing people together, sharing laughter, and creating memories along the way.