Huskies Spilt Weekend Series Against the Marauders

Article by Nathaly Delgado. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletic Department/Nathaly Delgado.

The St Cloud State Huskies traveled to Bismark, N.D to face the UMary Marauders. On April 12, the Huskies split a double header with the Marauders, falling 8-7 in eight innings.

Offensively, the Huskies were led by sophomore Wilmis Castro, with two home runs and three RBIs, and redshirt junior Liam Moreno, who had two doubles and two RBI’s.

The Marauders surged ahead with a 6-1 lead by the second inning, fueled by a three-run double. St. Cloud State began to chip away in the third, as junior Taehyung Kim drove in a run with a groundout.

In the fourth, redshirt sophomore Hayden Konkol added another RBI on a groundout, followed by a run-scoring double from Moreno, narrowing the gap to 7-5. The Huskies completed their five-run comeback in the fifth inning when Castro crushed his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to left, tying things up at 7-7.

After four scoreless innings from the Marauders, they were able to break through in the bottom of the eighth, securing their win in game one.

Game two included a pitcher’s duel against UMary’s Ryan Chamberlain, going nine innings, and the Huskies’ redshirt junior Brady Nelson, going eight innings. The Huskies pulled out of game two with a win of 7-2.

Both teams started off with a slow start, staying tied until the eleventh inning. Fueled by pure energy, the Huskies scored five runs to secure their win over the Marauders.

Konkol would double, allowing senior Blaine Guthrie and senior Ethan Navratil to score. Redshirt junior Eric Bello would double, sending Konkol home. Redshirt junior Brayden Jacobson would single, allowing Bello to sprint home. The Huskies final run was scored by Jacobson after Moreno doubled to left center.

Game two came to a close after the Marauders failed to respond, ending the game 7-2.

The Huskies were evidently hungry for more, starting game three with Navratil hitting an RBI to bring in junior Wyatt Tweet. The Marauders also responded with one run in the first and second inning in their only lead of the game.

The Huskies continued their hunger and scored two runs in the third and fourth innings. After scoring two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings the Huskies led 9-4. The Marauders brought the game to a close after only one run in the seventh inning.

To get the Huskies warmed up again, Moreno hit a double to bring freshman Austin Baumhover home. Navratil would bring his firepower to hit a right field homer and three RBIs to bring in redshirt freshman Jonathan Pribula, Moreno and himself.

The Marauders responded with two runs but failed to get the lead. The Huskies won 13-10.

This marks the ninth time this seaon that the Huskies have scored 10 plus runs in one game.

Navratil reaches a career mile stone and is now tied with Michael Jurgella (2012-15) for the sixth-most career home runs in program history, while remaining seventh on the career RBI list (147 RBIs).

The Huskies will travel to Duluth on April 15, for a doubleheader against the UMD Bulldogs.