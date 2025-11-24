International CandyLAND!

Article by Nishat Tasnim.

Fun, vibrant, and full of sugary excitement; International CandyLAND lit up Atwood Center with global flavors and nonstop smiles! Students were welcomed by a colorful display, candy from different parts of the world, and an open invitation to taste, learn, and enjoy. The event transformed an ordinary day on campus into a sweet cultural adventure, where each candy carried its own small story and every student left with something new to remember.

From Tim Tams to unique international treats, students gathered around the table comparing flavors, sharing childhood memories, and trying snacks they’d never seen before. The atmosphere stayed warm and lively as friends posed for photos, visitors chatted with event hosts, and curious students learned about global experiences in a relaxed, fun way.

What made the event stand out was its mix of fun and learning. While tasting sweets, students also saw slides encouraging them to think about studying abroad, whether in Asia, Europe, or beyond. The message was clear: exploring the world and making global connections can start with something as simple as trying a new candy.

One highlight of the day came when students took photos together, proudly holding plates of assorted candies. Laughter filled the room as everyone shared their reactions, some surprised, some delighted, all enjoying the moment. Even staff members joined in, adding encouragement for students to study abroad and make global connections.