International Students and what St. Cloud State University Has to Offer

Article by Christina Moonsamy. Photo by Christina Moonsamy.

Saint Cloud State University is not only known for its diverse academic programs but also for housing a multitude of international students from all over the world.

Shahzad Ahmad, Associate Vice President for Global Engagement, says, “The school has been fortunate enough to host international students for over 50 years.”

This diversity enriches the campus with a multitude of cultural perspectives and experiences. The university’s Center for International Studies (CIS) plays a pivotal role in supporting these students, offering services such as immigration advising, academic support, and cultural integration programs.

Events like “Journey Across the World” showcase the rich cultural tapestry of the student body, featuring performances and presentations from various international student organizations. St. Cloud State’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment is further evidenced by its recognition as a 2024-25 International College of Distinction.

On-campus living arrangements, such as residence halls, provide international students with opportunities to build friendships and acclimate to their new environment, often with the support of community advisors who understand the challenges of adjusting to a new culture. Additionally, the university’s Multicultural Student Services offers resources to assist with financial aid, housing, and academic concerns. Through these comprehensive support systems, St. Cloud State ensures that international students are well-equipped to succeed academically and socially, making the university a welcoming home away from home.