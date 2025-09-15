Into The Wild Society Host Dragonfly Catching Event

Article by Khadra Liban. Photo by Dayton Johnson.

Rain drizzled on the Oak Savanna Learning at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge on Sept.12, but that didn’t stop the members from Into the Wild Society from exploring lives about dragonflies. Braving through the weather with curious minds and nets in hand, several members managed to catch dragonflies and see the insect up close.

“We also got to see many fantastic dragonfly nymphs (immature dragonflies), a beautiful Mink frog, and an incredible “toe-biter” (Giant Water Bug),” said Dayton Johnson, president of Into the Wild Society, “All in all, the event was a success! Although a tad soggier than how we arrived, we all left with fun memories and a greater admiration for the majestic dragonfly.”

With the help of Minnesota Dragonfly Society volunteers, John Arthur and Carl Bublitz, students utilized the facilities classrooms and resources to learn all about a dragonflies life cycle, behavior, and ID. Along the way, they picked up fun facts, like how some dragonflies will spend years as an aquatic nymph before being “on the wing” for only a few weeks and how there are over 140 species of dragonflies in Minnesota alone! Although they learned a ton, Dayton said one answer they always circled back to was “It depends on the species!” because they all evolve and adapt differently.

If you enjoy the nature and outdoors, consider joining Into the Wild Society, while many members may be biology students, its not a requirement to join. The club holds social and educational events once or twice a month. These events often take members off-campus to explore Minnesota natural spaces, this is an opportunity for many to engage with students who enjoy similar topics and activities, while also receiving hands on activities through volunteering, research, education outreach, and community service.

“There’s no requirements to join our organization, and it’s very low commitment just go to the events you’re interested in,” said Johnson. Students are encouraged to check Huskies Connect for their next event.