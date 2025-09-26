Pizza and Prizes – Honors Trivia Night

Article by Abigail Crawford

Tucked away in Atwood Memorial Center, the Honors Society held their first monthly trivia night on September 25th. The event took place in the Gallery Room, next to the Husky Theater at 5:30pm, complete with pizza, treats, drinks, and prizes. With a built-in projector and computer, the venue proved perfect for trivia night.

The Gallery Room, as it appears in the daytime

Five round tables, each with five chairs were positioned for the contestants. Two additional tables in the back held pizza and prizes. Prizes included water bottles and cold beverage containers marked with the Honor Society logos. In addition, nearly all participants received a prize, or gift, from the Honor Society.

The categories, presented in a Jeopardy-style format

The contestants were divided into four teams, later five, consisting of blue, red, purple, yellow, and white. The team captains were distinguished with party hats of the corresponding color. Pizzas with various toppings were served, along with juice pouches and candy mixes. Although there was a scramble for paper plates just prior to the event starting, there were plenty to go around by the time the event began.

Trivia itself was based on Jeopardy! rules, but with some tweaks. Everyone who answered the question correctly would receive points, however only the one who chose the question would be deducted points, if the answer were to be wrong. However, if your answer was technically correct, it could be argued to win your points back. The rules were otherwise simple; no cheating, cover your answers until told otherwise, and above all, have fun and be a good sportsman.

The scores were tightly matched, the pizza long gone, but in the end, Red Team won, consisting of a nursing major, a chemistry major, and a biochem major by the names of Bhumi, Mahwash, and Honey.

Bhumi, Honey, and Mahwash with their prizes

Trivia Night by the Honors Society proved to be a relaxed, free, and fun event, if a bit underground. Although the turnout was only about nine people, it was lively and an easily memorable event for everyone to enjoy. The varied subject matter of the questions brought it all types of majors and academic levels, ranging from history questions to basic science and geography. Next time you see a poster for Honors Trivia, head on down for a few hours of fun!