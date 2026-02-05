Preparing for the Future: Winter Career Fair Opens Doors for Students

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photo by Eli Holmes.

A quiet hallway can turn into a place of opportunity in just a few hours. On the day of the Winter Career Fair, classrooms empty, laptops close, and students move toward one space on campus with resumes in hand and futures on their minds.

The Winter Career Fair creates a space where students can have real conversations with employers instead of relying only on online applications. Companies from a wide range of industries are expected to attend, including GeoComm, Doosan Digital Innovation America, Epic, and CentraCare. Their presence gives students the chance to explore careers in technology, healthcare, and other professional fields, all in one place.

Along with employers, the event is supported by Granite Partners, whose involvement highlights the importance of building strong connections between students and the professional community. Their support helps make the fair a valuable experience for both students and employers looking to invest in future talent.

In preparation for the fair, students were encouraged to attend sessions focused on resume building and interview readiness. A Zoom session was also offered specifically for international students, covering topics such as OPT, CPT, and H-1B visas, helping them feel more confident when speaking with employers.

For many students, the Winter Career Fair is more than just a networking event. It is a chance to learn about company culture, ask meaningful questions, and take an important step toward a future career. As the event approaches, excitement continues to grow, with students preparing for conversations that could open doors beyond graduation.

Any students who are interested in attending the Winter Career Fair can go to the Atwood Memorial Center from 1-4 pm on Friday, February 6.