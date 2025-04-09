St. Cloud State Career Fair: Outlook on Final Opportunity

Article by Sage Russ. Photo by Sage Russ.

The St. Cloud State University Career Center hosted a job fair for education majors on Monday, Apr. 7. Students had the opportunity to meet with potential future employers looking for full-time hires.

The event is hosted once every year to connect students who will graduate to become teachers with potential employers from various school districts.

Over 30 hiring managers from all over the state were in attendance at Atwood Ballroom ready to chat with students looking for jobs in education.

In the current job market, any kind of professional connection is helpful. The purpose of this event is always to give St. Could State’s graduating teachers a chance to get their names out and connect with Minnesota school districts.

With online job applications becoming less personal career fairs on campus are great opportunities to make yourself stand out to potential employers. If a hiring manager associates you with a face and positive experience, you are more likely to be hired.

The Minneapolis school district, the Becker school district and the Boys and Girls club of America were some of the school districts who were in attendance. The full list of schools can be found on handshake.

The goal of all career fairs is to make as many connections as possible and connect with as many professionals in your desired work field as possible. But, after the event following up with people you meet is just as important, so they remember you when they have a position to fill. You never know, you might be a person they contact.

For students not majoring in education a more general job/internship fair is on Apr. 23. This is the final career fair on the academic calendar.

“For anyone looking to attend this event that they should dress professionally and get their resume reviewed at the career center,” Shantelle Kane Associate Director of Employee Relations at the Career Center said.

Students can email their resumes to the career center for review. The Career center tries to respond within 48 business hours so even if it is a last-minute request they will most likely be able to provide you with helpful feedback.

“Students should attend this event to meet hiring managers face to face and make yourself more memorable,” Kane said.