Temporary Tattoo Pop-up Parlor Brought by Campus Organizations

Article by Kaytlin Sellner. Photo by Kaytlin Sellner.

On Monday, Feb. 24, students congregated in the Atwood Maing Lounge, waiting in line for their turn sport some new ink. However, this ink was just the temporary kind, allowing students to experience the joy and excitement of sporting some impressive body art, without the pain, cost, or commitment associated with getting a real tattoo.

Across dozens of catalogs and several displays, participants could take their pick of what suited their tastes and enjoyed the additional personalization of choosing where on their body their new tat would go. This service was offered for free, exclusively to St. Cloud State students.

Thanks to the parlor’s central location in Atwood, it made it easy to find the shop without intending to. Current student, Acheampong Owoahene stumbled upon the event, put on by the Huskies Events and Activities team in conjunction with the Department of Campus Involvement, by happy surprise. After leaving the parlor with a charming scene featuring a Christian symbolism on his forearm. Owoahene shared his experience with the Chronicle while he waited for his friend’s turn at the parlor.

“The temporary is nice,” he said, explaining that though he didn’t have an interest in having a real tattoo, having a fake one was still a fun experience. It was his first time ever having a temporary tattoo, and he thought other students should give it a try.

Atwood stayed abuzz with prospective tattoo recipients for the entire duration of the pop-up parlor’s operation, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students left sporting false ink depicting anything and everything, from beautiful flower arrangements, to patriotic ensembles featuring the American flag and outstretched eagle wings, in black, white, and full color. Art was proudly displayed on arms, legs, backs, hands, and anywhere else students could think to showcase their new, though brief additions.

Attendants at the shop were very accommodating, they helped participants sanitize, make their selection, and cut pieces down to fit their destined spots. After application, students were advised to keep clothing off the tattoo site for about fifteen minutes, to let the image set. Signage advertised that the tattoos would last just three to five days, but that didn’t discourage people’s enthusiasm.

Subhashish, a recent freshman, proudly shared his selection with the Chronicle too, a pirate ship built into the back of a giant whale. Smiling, he described how it “was an anime reference.”

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The event was so popular that the waiting line for the parlor had to get dispersed near closing time, as there was not enough time for the remaining students to get a turn. A few lingered around in hopes of squeezing in during the last few minutes, but were not so lucky. Still, the efforts of the tattoo team were very respectable, as they were able to serve the majority of students who visited.

Owoahene, when asked how he liked the event, not only said he enjoyed it, but doubled down to say “…I love(d) it!” which echoed the overall sentiment towards the event.