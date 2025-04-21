Traveling Tuesday; A Run-Down of the Weekly On-Campus Event

Article by William Hanson. Photo by William Hanson.

What better way to earn college credits than traveling the world and studying in different countries? Traveling Tuesday is an event put on by the St. Cloud State University Center for International Studies where students can come and learn about study abroad.

Vincent Chang, a group member said, “Traveling Tuesday is where we table and to inform students if they are curious on studying abroad. We do various programs depending on the week, like for this week we are doing Oceania.”

St. Cloud State University and the Center for International Studies provides over 30 study abroad programs. The week of April 13, 2025 focus was on Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. Students are able to study abroad for a semester and earn college credits in countries like Morocco, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and New Zealand.

The overall goal of Traveling Tuesday is to get more students traveling abroad as we know the number of students studying abroad has gone down after covid, but before covid the numbers were pretty high.

The other opportunities that the Center for International Studies provides include scholarships for students that can save money on their study abroad programs. It is also a great way to learn more about your independence and understanding yourself once you’re already abroad. You figure out who you are when you are more self-reliant.

Studying abroad is a great way to get out of your comfort zone and explore new things and see new places all around the world. To learn even more about opportunities to study abroad you can check out Huskies Connect to see where the Traveling Tuesday events are hosted every Tuesday.