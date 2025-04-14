3 Huskies Ink Professional Hockey Deals

Article by Thomas Riess. Photo by Isak Posch.

Earlier this month, news broke surrounding three Husky hockey players signing contracts to play hockey professionally. Sophomore Isak Posch signed a two-year ELC with the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL. Seniors Josh Luedtke and Mason Salquist each inked deals with clubs in the ECHL, the third tier of professional hockey in the United States.

Josh Luedtke, who wore the “C” for St. Cloud State this year, will be headed to Savannah, Ga. to play for the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Luedtke hails from Minnetonka and played all four years for the Huskies, scoring 44 points in 138 career games for the Huskies. Luedtke has since played four games, so far for the Ghost Pirates, and is still waiting for his first career point as a pro.

Mason Salquist, who was an assistant captain for St. Cloud State this year, is headed to Wheeling, W. Va. to play for the Wheeling Nailers. Salquist grew up in Grand Forks, N.D. and also played all four years for the Huskies. Salquist scored 40 points in 146 career games for the Huskies, while also being a near 58% career faceoff winner. Salquist has only played three games for the Nailers, but was able to pick up his first career point in his debut game.

Isak Posch, a sophomore goaltender from Ulmea, Sweden, became the first Husky to sign an ELC with an NHL club since Charlie Lindgren signed with the Montreal Canadiens in 2016. Posch, who battled through a broken foot this season, played 36 career games with the Huskies, putting up impressive numbers with a 2.60 GAA, .915 save percentage and three shutouts, with an overall record of 17-16-2 as a Husky. Posch has reported to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, the second tier of professional hockey in the U.S. but has not yet made his debut.