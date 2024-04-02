A Look at SCSU’s Women’s Rugby Team

Article Written by Mykaela Kappes. Photo taken by Noelle Hensel.

There’s a group of Black Widows swarming around SCSU, and it’s not the infamous deadly spider or Scarlett Johansson.

The SCSU women’s rugby team, The Black Widows, are on a roll for the Spring 2024 semester. They practice on most Wednesday and Thursday nights and have their eyes set on the one and only tournament they will compete in for the spring semester.

The tournament The Black Widows will be competing on Saturday, April 27 in Otsego at the VFW Fields. Students and the public are encouraged to travel down independently and cheer on The Black Widows for their tournament performance.

Noelle Hensel, on-field captain and president of their senior organization gave great praise to the team, saying, “Watching the team grow together and individually and learning to work together has been my favorite part of this team.”

Hensel has been with the team for two years and will be graduating at the end of this semester. She, among others, has taken great leadership through the past few years while rebuilding their team since the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a huge drop in players on the team.

Hensel encourages anyone interested in rugby to join this August. There is no need to have any prior skill or knowledge of rugby. The team has a coaching staff with knowledge of the game to lead and teach newcomers. According to Hensel, “Everyone on the team right now had never played rugby before joining.”

The Black Widows are hosting a fundraiser at the Chipotle off of 5th Ave on Wednesday, April 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., where part of all proceeds will go to their student funds account; paying for new equipment, club fees, and organization fees.

All information for joining The Black Widows is posted on Husky Connect.