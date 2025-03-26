A Playmaker at Heart: the Evolution of Alice Sauriol

Article by Sam Roering. Photo by Sam Roering.

From the town of Sherbrooke, Quebec, one might assume the French Canadian Alice Sauriol would be a lifelong fan of the Montreal Canadiens. However, her favorite team, and the reason she wears number four on her jersey lies across the border with the Boston Bruins.

Though Bobby Orr was a defensemen, he has always been one of Sauriol’s hockey idols. She liked his playing style and grew up a Bruins fan, choosing to wear number four in his honor. Sauriol’s love for the Bruins runs deep, with many of her other hockey influences coming from the team, including Patrice Bergeron.

Like Bergeron, Sauriol grew up in Quebec and was introduced to hockey at a young age. Her older brother played the sport, and by the time she was four, Alice was doing the same.

“All my friends played hockey. My family played hockey. On TV, it was hockey playing. That’s all I knew,” Sauriol recalled.

Although Sauriol always showed potential on the ice, she didn’t always know she would play college hockey. She had stayed local, playing in her hometown until she was 16.

When she realized she wanted to pursue a higher level of competition, she decided to go to Stanstead College in Canada. There she was surrounded by teammates who were already committed to Division 1 programs. She then realized playing at the collegiate level could be a possibility for her too.

She verbally committed to St. Cloud State under former coach Steve Macdonald, though most of the recruiting was done by Associate Head Coach Jinelle Siergiej. When the coaching change happened, Sauriol still saw St. Cloud State as a fit.

“I had a couple of talks with Brian, and the same offer was staying for me. After seeing the place, I knew it was the place for me to play hockey for four years,” Sauriol said.

The transition to the WCHA, the most physical league for women’s college hockey, wasn’t easy. Freshmen, especially those who lack size, can struggle to adjust. At 5 ‘4, Sauriol knows she’s not the biggest player on the ice, so she had to find a way to adapt early on.

Over the last two years, she feels like her strength has been her biggest improvement. She’s learned to use her body more effectively in a physical conference.

One of her favorite memories comes from her freshman year when the Huskies traveled to Ohio State, the number-one-ranked team at the time, and beat them. It was Sauriol’s first experience of an upset win at the NCAA level.

“Anytime we beat top five teams, I love it. It just proves our program is so much better than what we see in the rankings,” Sauriol said.

In her sophomore season, where the Huskies took down top conference teams but fell short of the national tournament, Sauriol was a standout. She led the team in points with 22.

Sauriol has truly embraced her role as a playmaker, something that’s always come naturally to her. She’s known for slick passes and silky moves. Though she isn’t a high-caliber goal scorer, she’s excellent at the little things, often setting her teammates up for scoring opportunities. This style of play has brought her major success.

This year, Sauriol was playing alongside talented goal-scorers like Sofianna Sundelin and Emma Gentry. Playing with such skilled linemates, allowed her to get creative and use her hockey IQ to help generate scoring chances.

“That’s the definition of my game, a playmaker. I’ve always been the passer in my line, the one that makes the little plays,” Sauriol said.

Off the ice, adapting to life in the United States hasn’t been too difficult for Sauriol. She had traveled to the U.S. multiple times for games and attended an English high school, so she was already familiar with the language.

The cultural similarities between Minnesota and Canada helped ease the transition for her as well. The state shares a similar love for hockey, and though there are some differences, Sauriol feels Minnesota was easier to adjust to than other states might have been.

In terms of academics, Stanstead College prepared her for a busy schedule. She’s the first to admit that she’s not the most organized, but she has a system that works for her. She stays on top of her assignments, using time on bus rides or at hotels if needed.

Her major at St. Cloud State is Construction Management, something she didn’t initially know was a major. She’s always been passionate about physics and math so when she discovered the construction management program, it felt like a natural fit.

“Every time I say it’s my major, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, is that a thing?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it is’ But I love it. We have labs, and it’s just really fun,” Sauriol said.

Looking ahead, Sauriol wants to play hockey professionally, either in the PWHL or in Europe. The PWHL, especially, is a goal of hers and it’s something that motivates her to get better.

The growth of women’s hockey and the emergence of the PWHL have been crucial for players like Sauriol, offering a clear path to play professionally. With an official draft and another level to aspire to, it’s easier for players to set goals for the future.

For Sauriol, the key to achieving her goals can be tied back to simple advice her father gave her, which is to stay true to herself, both on and off the ice. She believes that who she is as a person doesn’t need to change when she arrives at the rink.

“I feel like that’s a big part of why I’m a good hockey player because I don’t change anything about who I am. My values and my character stays the same,” Sauriol said.