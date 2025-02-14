Adversity and Ambition on Ice: Grace Wolfe’s Story

Article by Sam Roering. Photo by Sam Roering.

From a small-town rink in Owatonna, Minnesota, to becoming a captain at St. Cloud State University, Grace Wolfe’s hockey journey has been shaped by hard work, resilience, and self-belief. As a leader in a growing collegiate program, she demonstrates that embracing adversity and trusting in yourself are the keys to success, both on and off the ice.

Wolfe’s introduction to hockey came early, thanks to her family. With her father being a hockey player, it was only natural for Grace and her younger sister, Ava, to get on the ice at a young age. What started as recreational hockey quickly grew into a serious passion. She advanced through U12 and high school hockey, realizing that the game wasn’t just something she enjoyed, it was something she wanted to pursue at a higher level.

But hockey wasn’t the only sport Wolfe was drawn to. She played soccer until her junior year of high school and spent five years competing in track. Despite her success in other sports, her heart remained with hockey, particularly the tight-knit community it fostered in Minnesota.

“Minnesota is pretty much the state of hockey. I would not trade it for anything else. Everybody’s so supportive and everywhere you turn, there’s a hockey rink,” Wolfe said.

However, growing up in Owatonna, a town not widely recognized for its hockey scene, presented challenges. She didn’t have opportunities to showcase her skills at state tournaments or major events. Additionally, with no family members who had played collegiate sports, the recruitment process proved difficult.

It was through this experience that Wolfe learned the value of advocating for herself. She navigated rejection and found the perseverance to keep pushing forward, trusting that the right opportunity would come. That opportunity came when she chose St. Cloud State University, a decision that has since paid off. As the program has steadily risen in national rankings over the past two years, Wolfe has proven herself as an important part of the team. The location, just two hours away from home, allows her family to attend most of her games, something that was important to her when picking a college.

The transition to the WCHA was a big jump for Wolfe. Coming from a high school league that wasn’t known for its competition, stepping into the collegiate arena was a big challenge. But when injuries to teammates threw her into big minutes as a freshman, she rose to the occasion, adapting quickly to the pace and intensity of college hockey.

“It was super difficult, but I’m pretty good at adapting. I think I learned right away what it takes and it really helped me get to where I am now,” Wolfe said.

Since then, Wolfe’s game has grown a ton. She credits her development to improved positional awareness, which has given her the poise to trust her instincts and make the right plays under pressure.

Her leadership skills have also flourished. While she had leadership experience in high school, being named one of the four captains at St. Cloud State this year carries a new level of responsibility. She tries to lead by example, showing younger teammates what it means to play St. Cloud State hockey.

Wolfe’s journey has not been without setbacks, though. Last season, she was forced to undergo knee surgery after playing just 11 games, sidelining her for the rest of the season. The injury forced her to confront an entirely new reality, one where she could not walk without crutches, let alone skate.

Rehab was a rollercoaster, filled with both highs and lows, but it taught her lessons about resilience. Physically, she learned more about caring for her body as an athlete, and mentally, she became stronger, understanding that setbacks were part of the process.

“It’s always unfortunate to have an injury, but I would say mentally it’s helped me a lot. If I have a setback, now I’m able to recuperate with myself and know that this is a part of the process, that I’m going to get through the other end,” Wolfe said.

Looking ahead, Wolfe has big goals as she wraps up this season and prepares for her final year of college hockey. She hopes to earn more WCHA honors, ranging from weekly recognitions to a spot on the WCHA First Team.

Additionally, she wants to gain attention from Team USA. Representing her country has always been a dream of hers, and she’s particularly focused on earning a spot with the collegiate team.

Ultimately, Wolfe’s aspirations extend beyond college. She’s set her sights on the PWHL, hoping to be part of the growing wave of women’s hockey players who are not only competing at a high level but also helping to elevate the sport’s visibility.

Through it all, Wolfe plans to stay true to the best advice she has received which is to advocate for herself and stay determined. It’s this mindset that has gotten her this far and will continue to guide her as she chases the next chapter of her career.

“Trust yourself. Believe in yourself. Your path may not always be linear, but if you embrace every moment and trust in your ability, you’ll get far,” Wolfe said.