February 23 – March 1 Event Schedule

Article by Olivia Simonson. Photo by Eli Holmes.

Monday

*HEAT General Body Meeting – Join the Huskies Events and Activities Team (HEAT) to discuss events across campus and plan for the rest of the semester. The meeting will be held in Atwood’s Mississippi Room from 4:30 to 5:30pm.

Tuesday

Battle of the Chefs – This month’s Battle of the Chefs in Garvey will feature impossible sliders. Join Huskies Dining for lunch in Garvey from 11am to 1pm for the event, where people can sample the featured items and vote for their favorite slider to determine which chef will be the next winner.

*Smart Cookie Trivia – Join Kappa Phi Omega Sorority and the Department of Campus Involvement (DCI) for an evening of cookies and trivia. Create teams for the event and have fun with the sisters of Kappa. The event will be in the Atwood Theater from 5 to 7pm.

Wednesday

Walk In Wednesday – Brush up on workplace knowledge with a Minnesota employer at this event, hosted weekly throughout the semester. The Career Center will have walk-in practice from 10am to 1pm in Cenntenial Hall 215.

Women’s Basketball – Cheer on Women’s Basketball as they take on Sioux Falls in the first round of the NSIC tournament. The game begins at 6pm in Halenbeck Hall. Tickets can be purchased online for the event.

Thursday

*Snowshoe Event – Join Into the Wild Society for a snowshoeing excursion at Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Experience is not required for this event, but boots are a necessity. Check their page on Huskies Connect for their sign up and ride request form for the event, which will run from 3:30 to 5:30pm.

Baseball – Cheer on SCSU Baseball as they play against Northern State at US Bank Stadium. The team will play two games, with the first starting at 5pm and the other following after the first game at 6pm. Tickets can be purchased online.

Friday

Game Club – Join Game Club for a fun hour of board games. The club will be meeting in Atwood’s Mississippi Room from 4 to 5pm.