From German Rinks to the Global Stage: Svenja Voigt’s Hard Work Has Paid Off

Article by Sam Roering. Photo by Sam Roering.

Hockey in Germany is on the rise, gaining momentum on both the men’s and women’s sides. It’s no surprise to see the sport taking off, especially with the NHL’s leading goal scorer, Leon Draisaitl, coming from Cologne, Germany. That same city is home to Huskies women’ s hockey forward, Svenja Voigt.

Voigt was introduced to hockey at a young age. Her dad worked for a company that sponsored the local rink, so her family frequently attended hockey games.

Her love for the ice started by skating on a frozen lake. She had already been playing street hockey with her friends when they noticed people playing hockey on the lake. They decided to give it a try themselves. After that, her dad decided to put her and her younger brother in learn-to-skate programs.

While hockey in Germany is growing, it’s still not as mainstream as it is in North America. In recent years, Germany’s mens team has medaled at both the Olympics and World Championships. However, it remains somewhat difficult for girls to get involved.

“I was the only girl in my boys team for a long time. There were a few other girls here and there, but they eventually left, so it’s a little bit different,” Voigt recalled.

With limited opportunities for women’s hockey in Germany, many, like Voigt, have to travel overseas for a higher level of competition.

When Voigt first left for Stanstead College in Canada, it was an emotional challenge. She remembers crying when she first left for North America, unsure of what it would be like. However, her family was supportive, helping her realize that the move would help her grow as an athlete.

Her first year away was cut short by the pandemic, allowing her to spend less time away from home. By the time her second year came around, Voigt was more comfortable, knowing what to expect and feeling more confident.

“It turned out to be three of the best years of my life. I met some close friends and overall had a really good experience there,” Voigt said.

On the ice, she made the transition from playing boys hockey to girls hockey. The dynamics and expectations were different, but she enjoyed finally getting to play on a team with girls her own age.

The top-tier coaching and exposure helped her prepare for college hockey. It also gave her the opportunity to improve her English and grow academically. Voigt’s recruitment process to St. Cloud State University was led by Huskies associate coach Jinelle Siergiej.

Voigt also had discussions with national teammate and former Husky, Laura Kluge. Kluge was really helpful to Voigt, with Voigt ultimately choosing St. Cloud because of all the opportunities offered.

Making the jump to the WCHA was exciting, but also intimidating for Voigt. She was playing against top players from Team USA and Canada, players like Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, and Abbey Murphy were fun to play against because she already was familiar with them from international play.

“It was a little bit scary at first, with how good everyone was, but it turned out well for us in that first year. I was happy to see how I could compete with players at that level,” Voigt said.

The adjustment to the intense playing level was challenging, but Voigt was encouraged by the coaching staff and made big improvements.

Her puck handling skills especially have developed. She used to want to quickly pass the puck whenever she got it. Now she understands how she can strategically use the puck and manipulate opposing defenses.

This shift comes from a deeper understanding of the game, something emphasized by coach Brian Idalski and the rest of the Huskies coaching staff. Recognizing why things happen on the ice has given Voigt a competitive edge over other players back at home who lack that insight.

As she looks ahead to her final season of college hockey next year, Voigt has one major goal in mind: making the national tournament. In previous years, the Huskies have fallen short of making the tournament, but Voigt and her teammates really want to experience the intensity of the tournament games.

“It’s been a long dream of ours the past three years. It would be really nice to get to experience that, playing some big games. That’s what I wish for me and my teammates,” Voigt said.

Voigt’s goals extend outside of college and onto the international stage. At just 17, she made the German national team, a surprise to her at the time. She’s experienced a lot of growth as part of that team as well.

Her first Worlds experience happened during the pandemic and it was isolating at times. She had her own hotel room and wasn’t entirely sure of everything that was happening, as it was her first time with the team.

By her second national team appearance, Voigt was more comfortable. She knew the players and enjoyed the international experience.

Last year, the German national women’s team had one of their best finishes at the IIHF World Championships, finishing at the top of Group B. The competition was much closer than in previous years, with Germany showing they could compete with other top teams.

“I remember my first year, we lost 7-0 against Canada, and we had three shots the whole game. Then in the quarterfinal last year, we played against the USA and only lost 3-0. We had some good scoring chances and it just showed us how much we can compete with other nations,” Voigt said.

Their success at the World Championships carried over into this year, boosting their confidence. That confidence helped secure an Olympic bid for Germany for the first time in over a decade.

In February, Germany clinched a trip to the 2026 Olympics with a 2-1 win over Hungary on home ice. Voigt’s line scored both of the goals in the win, and her family was there to support her as well, making the moment even more memorable.

It’s something that she’ll always remember, the German fans swinging their scarves around after every goal and the cheers when the clock hit zero.

“It was special. It’s the childhood goal of every athlete. I still feel like I’m living on a cloud nine cause it was such a good experience,” Voigt said.

With the Olympics less than a year away, Voigt is counting down the days until she’ll be able to represent Germany on the Olympic stage, a moment in which all her hard work will have paid off.

Though the idea of hard work paying off might sound like a cliche, Voigt has had recent realizations that there’s a level of truth to it. When people tell her she deserves the Olympic bid, she reflects on everything that has led to it.

“Only you know how much you’ve put in. To see great results come from that feels really good. It really does work like that,” Voigt said.