Huskies Athletics Weekend Outlook: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Article by Cambrie Kowal. Photo by Sam Roering.

Friday, Jan. 31

Women’s Tennis

The women’s tennis team is kicking off their season this weekend with a home opener against conference opponent Minnesota Crookston at 1:30 p.m. in the dome at the Sta-Fit Tennis Center.

Women’s Hockey

The Women’s hockey team will be at home briefly as they are set for a home-and-home series against the Tommies. The puck will drop at 3 p.m. in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Women’s Track and Field

Over in Collegeville, Minn. the women’s track and field team will compete in a triangular meet against CSB and St. Olaf. Events are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

The Huskies are still ranked No. 1 in the nation. Holding nine nationally ranked wrestlers on their roster (Sam Spencer, Alyeus Craig, Colby Njos, Joel Jesuroga, Nick Novak, Bryce Dagel, Byce FitzPatrick, Dominic Murphy and La’Ron Parks). Following the win over Nebraska-Kearney last weekend, Dominic Murphy was named NISC wrestler of the week. On Friday they will defend their undefeated record and their ranking against No. 2 Wisconsin-Parkside in Halenbeck Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team is looking for a revival this weekend against North Dakota State. A win against this rival team will snap the Huskies longest losing streak since 2008 and will be their first Victory in 2025. The puck will drop at center ice in the Herb Bookers National Hockey Center at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

The Huskies are hosting a Diving Invite in the Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center. Start time for the events is to be announce.

Softball

The softball team is kicking off their season with the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament in the Husky Dome against Minnesota Duluth. The first pitch is at 1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team will travel to St. Thomas for game two of the series. Puck drop is at 2 p.m., you can listen to live coverage of the game on 97.5 FM RadioX.

Men’s Basketball

Coming off a win against the Beavers the men’s Basketball team will take on conference opponent MSU Moorhead on the road. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Softball

A little bit later the softball team will compete in a double header against Bemidji State at 5 p.m. in the Husky dome for their second game of the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team will take on MSU Moorhead on the road. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. following the men’s game.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team will be back in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center to face off against the Fighting Hawks for the final game of the series. The puck will drop at 6 p.m. Wear red for “paint the Herb red” night.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Softball

The women’s softball team is hosting conference opponents Bemidji State and Southwest Minnesota State for the final two games of the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament. Game one will start at 2 p.m. against the Beavers and the first pitch of the doubled header against the Mustangs will be at 4 p.m. in the Husky Dome.