Huskies bats go silent in loss to Sioux Falls 

Article by Noah Grant. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletic Department.

In game one of a doubleheader on Saturday, the Huskies fell to the University of Sioux Falls 3-1 despite multiple chances to even the score. St. Cloud State left the bases loaded twice, including in the top of the seventh to end the game.

It was a frustrating day at the plate for a Huskies team that put up 17 runs just one day ago in the series opener.

In the bottom of the first the Cougars would get the scoring started, scratching across a run in the first on two singles and a walk. Cleanup hitter Jackson Haase delivered the RBI knock to drive in Dominic Vogel.

On the other side, things started out according to plan for St. Cloud. They worked deep counts and were patient at the plate against Cougars starter Brady Baur. Baur issued four walks in the second and left the game after just two innings pitched, his shortest outing of the year.

Unfortunately for St. Cloud, they were able to score just one run on those walks, as a pinch-hit sacrifice fly from Grayson Fuchs drove in Wilmis Castro with the Huskies lone run of the game. Baur was able to work out of trouble after that, punching out Hayden Konkol to end the threat.

Sioux Falls would take the lead for good in the third, as Dominic Vogel picked up another single and scored on an Isaac Bonner fielder’s choice. Bonner also crossed home plate after Grant Edwards singled to left field.

The Huskies managed just three hits across the final five innings, as the Cougars got a solid relief outing from Dylan Immel. Immel worked four and two thirds of scoreless baseball, walking one and striking out two. It was his longest outing in a Cougar jersey and earned him his first win of the year.

St. Cloud would have one final chance in the seventh, however, and they made things interesting. Grayson Fuchs led off the inning with a hit by pitch, bringing the tying run to the plate. After two quick outs, Blaine Guthrie worked a walk, bringing Immel’s night on the mound to an end.

Cougars’ manager Grant Hieb brought in lefty Garrett Oswald to face Ethan Navratil, but the move backfired as Navratil worked a walk to load the bases. Hieb then called upon righty Eli Larson, who struck out Wilmis Castro to end the game and earn the save.

For the Huskies, it was a solid start from Cael Kolacia on the mound, allowing just three runs on five hits across three and two thirds innings of work. Freshman lefthander A.J. Price picked up the final five outs, striking out three while keeping Sioux Falls off the board.

The win evened the four-game series at one game apiece.