Huskies Fall on Fan Appreciation Night and Senior Night

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by SCSU Athletics.

Men’s hockey returned home this weekend to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in their penultimate home series.

Going into Friday night, the Huskies and RedHawks saw a very physical game with lots of hits and post whistle scrums.

In the first period, both teams saw their special teams get put to the test, but neither team was able to convert. While no goals were scored in the first, the RedHawks saw the ice tilted in their favor as they outshot the Huskies 11-6.

The RedHawks continued to tilt the ice in their favor in the second period, getting themselves on the board first. Freshman forward Ethan Hay was able to get a shot off from the top of the zone and found the back of the net 6:03 into the second.

Shortly after scoring, the RedHawks took a penalty, putting the Huskies on a powerplay. In a similar fashion to Hay’s goal, senior defenseman Cooper Wylie got a shot off from the top of the zone to tie the game at one 7:55 into the period.

10:19 into the second, the RedHawks were able to get their lead back after sophomore forward John Emmons came flying into the Huskies zone and was able to put the puck up and over the shoulder of Huskies sophomore goaltender Patriks Berzins.

While the Huskies came out and outshot the RedHawks 11-9 in the third, their comeback fell a bit short as RedHawks sophomore goaltender Matteo Drobac stood on his head.

The RedHawks beat the Huskies by a final score of 2-1 after outshooting the Huskies 29-26. The RedHawks earned their first win in St. Cloud since March 10, 2018.

The Huskies and RedHawks faced off again on Saturday night.

This time, the RedHawks got off to a hot start early. 9:59 into the first period, the RedHawks were able to get on the board after a defensive zone turnover by the Huskies. John Emmons was able to get the puck up and over the shoulder of Huskies freshman goaltender Yan Shostak.

While the RedHawks led on the scoreboard, the Huskies outshot them 11-10 in the first.

The RedHawks were able to add to their lead 5:25 into the second period after sophomore forward Ryan Smith scored right as their powerplay ended.

16:06 into the second period, RedHawks freshman forward was sprung on a partial breakaway and was able to give the RedHawks a 3-0 lead.

The Huskies once again outshot the RedHawks in the second period, this time 13-12, but they were unable to get on the board.

In the third period, the Huskies were given a powerplay about halfway through the third. From the left faceoff circle, senior defenseman Max Smolinski received a cross-ice pass and was able to get a shot off, finding the back of the net.

With time winding down, the Huskies got quite a few chances, including two plays that were reviewed but called no goal. But the Huskies were unable to complete the comeback, allowing Miami to sweep them in St. Cloud for the first time since March 14th and 15th of 2014.

The Huskies hit the road to take on the Arizona State Sundevils on Friday, February 6th and Saturday, February 7th.