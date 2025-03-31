Huskies fall to Mankato in Double Header 

Article by Nathaly Delgado. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletic Department/Nathaly Delgado.

On Friday, March 28 the Huskies went head to head against conference opponent and a nationally ranked Mankato squad. Forcing extra innings in game one before falling 8-10.

The Minnesota State Mavericks gained a 5-0 lead in the first five innings before the Huskies scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Junior Wyatt Tweet, redshirt junior Brayden Jacobson, sophomore Wilmis Castro, redshirt freshman Reid Tiggs, and senior Reid Tiggs would bring the Huskies within one run at 4-5.

The Mavericks came back with three runs in the seventh inning, extending their lead to 8-4. In one last attempt to come back, the Huskies scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Tweet started the Huskies rally with a single RBI, allowing Jacobson to score. With a sacrifice run hit by Guthrie, senior Ethan Navratil was able to score. Castro hit a double homer, bringing him and redshirt junior Wilson Zuck to tie the score 8-8.

The Mavericks responded with two runs in the top of the eighth inning, leaving St. Cloud trailing 8-10. The Huskies struggled at bat and could not make up the difference. Game one ended 8-10.

Both teams started off with a slow start in game two until the third inning. The Mavericks homered into right field. With the Huskies struggling to get on base, MSU seized an opportunity, continuing to score three runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Hess was able to get the Huskies on the board with their only run of the game. Game two concluded at 1-10 with the Huskies heading home dejected.

St. Cloud will face the Northern State Wolves in a four-game series April 4-6. The games will take place at Joe Faber Field weather permitting.