Huskies Fall to the Pioneers in Denver

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

The Huskies were in Denver taking on the Pioneers on Friday night after breaking their losing streak the prior week against Colorado College.

The Pioneers received an early power play after the Huskies went to the box for a hooking penalty. While on the man advantage, sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium was able to get a shot off. While he did not score, senior forward Carter King was able to pick up the rebound and put it in the back of the net. After a lengthy review by the officials, they determined that the puck was not played with a high stick and called it a good goal. King’s goal came 4:34 into the period and was assisted by Buium and senior forward Jack Devine.

After the Huskies were able to gain possession of the puck, junior forward Ethan AuCoin was able to pass the puck up the ice to senior forward Nick Portz. An unalert Denver defense allowed Portz to get a lot of open ice on a partial breakaway. Portz was able to beat Denver’s goaltender over his glove side to tie the game at one. Portz’s goal came 9:28 into the period, off the Huskies first shot of the game, and was assisted by AuCoin and junior defenseman Mason Reiners.

The game was tied at one at the end of the first after the Pioneers outshot the Huskies 19-6 in the period.

The Huskies were unable to find their offensive game in the second as the Pioneers took the lead back. Sophomore defenseman Boston Buckberger took a shot from the blue line and Carter King was able to tip it into the net. King’s second of the night was assisted by Buckberger and junior forward Aidan Thompson.

The Pioneers were then able to take a two goal lead 8:56 into the second. Similar to their second goal, Boston Buckberger took a shot from the blue line. This time, it was tipped in by Jack Devine, giving the Pioneers a two goal lead. Just like their second goal, Devine’s goal was assisted by Buckberger and Aidan Thompson.

The Huskies trailed the Pioneers 3-1 at the end of the period after being outshot 10-9 by the Pioneers.

Heading into the final period of the game, the Huskies just were not able to find the back of the net to complete a comeback. But, Huskies sophomore goaltender, Isak Posch was able to stand tall for the Huskies and did not allow the Pioneers to extend their lead at all. The Huskies were outshot 12-6 in the third period.

The Huskies lost by a final score of 3-1 after being outshot 41-21. The Huskies were 0/2 on the power play and 5/6 on the penalty kill while the Pioneers were 1/6 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill. Huskies goaltender Isak Posch had 38 saves on 41 shots for a save percentage of .927 and Pioneers senior goaltender Matt Davis had 20 saves on 21 shots for a save percentage of .952.