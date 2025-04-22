Huskies Fall to Wayne State Wildcats in 3 Game Sweep

Article by Nathaly Delgado. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletics/Nathaly Delgado.

The Huskies faced Wayne State College in a doubleheader series at Joe Faber Field on April 18 and April 19.

In game one, Wayne State took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, putting St. Cloud State in catch-up mode right from the start.

Senior Blaine Guthrie got the Huskies on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, and junior Wyatt Tweet added a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 4-2.

After the Wildcats pushed their lead to 8-2 with a four-run fourth inning, St. Cloud answered with four runs of their own, highlighted by a solo homer from redshirt junior Eric Bello, to narrow the gap to 8-6. Bello added another run in the seventh to pull within one, but couldn’t bring the tying run home as the game ended, 7-8.

In game two the Huskies took advantage of three Wayne State errors to grab a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but the Wildcats stormed back with nine unanswered runs to seize control. The Huskies chipped away at the deficit, making it 10-6 in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback and ultimately fell 11-6.

In game three, St. Cloud State Baseball suffered a tough 16-3 loss to Wayne State on Saturday afternoon at Joe Faber Field, completing a three-game sweep for the visiting Wildcats.

Wayne State came out hot, scoring in each of the first five innings and building an early 3-0 lead in the first. The Wildcats piled on the offense, totaling 16 runs on the day. The Huskies’ lone scorer came in the sixth inning, when junior Ethan Krueger launched a three-run homer—his first of the season and his first career multi-RBI performance.

St. Cloud State will travel to Crookston to play the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles in a doubleheader on April 23.