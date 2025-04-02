Huskies Split Doubleheader vs Bemidji State

Article by Carl Goenner. Photo by the St. Cloud Athletic Department/Nathaly Delgado.

The St. Cloud State Softball team split their series with the Bemidji State Beavers on Tuesday, April 1. The Beavers won the first game 8-4 while the Huskies came away with a 9-1 victory in game two.

St. Cloud’s Grace Frechette hit the only home run of the day. St. Cloud State’s Sydney Roe tallied 3 RBI’s in each game for 6 on the day. Kennedy Joachim was outstanding on the mound for the Beaver, striking out eight husky batters.

The Huskies started strong in game one with the help of a Sydney Roe double. Roe’s hit drove in three runs and the first inning ended with St. Cloud leading 3-0. But, in inning number two, an Aimee Christenson triple helped the Beavers gain a 3-2 lead.

The score remained 3-2 in favor of the Beavers, until the fourth inning. In the fourth inning, Bemidji’s Aubrey Aukerman hit a ball up the middle that bounced off the pitcher’s mound. This resulted in two errors from St. Cloud State and the Beavers scored a pair of runs to give them a 4-3 lead.

Neither team scored again until the sixth inning. Reese Holzhueter singled to right field and Brooke Holmes made it to home plate for the only run of the inning. After a scoreless seventh inning, the game headed to an extra frame. The Beavers added 4 more runs and came away with an 8-4 win in game one.

The Beavers channeled their momentum into game two helping them get a good start.

Aimee Christenson was walked to start the inning and then she stole second. She was then driven home for a run by a single from Mariah Stevenson. The Huskies were held scoreless in the first and Bemidji led 1-0 after one inning. With one out in the second, Bemidji State’s Avery Amidon hit a deep fly ball to right field. St. Cloud’s Brooke Holmes made a diving grab to secure the second out of the inning. Emma Eickhoff then struck out Aimee Christenson and gave the Huskies headed to the plate with momentum.

A double from Morgan Honeycutt brought in two runs home for the Huskies in the second.

Reese Holzhueter then hit a single, driving in an additional two runs. Grace Frechette followed up by hitting a home run to left field to give the Huskies a 6-2 lead.

St. Cloud State continued to hold the Beavers back and Morgan Honeycutt drove in another run in the third inning. Maggie Fitzgerald and Reese Holzhueter each earned 2 additional RBI’s late in the game to help the Huskies earn a 9-1 win.

After the game, Coach Roberts talked about his team’s performance in game two.

“I thought Reese Holzhueter played well, Grace Frechette turned around in game two as well,” said Coach Roberts. “We played well and adjusted nicely.”

St. Cloud State will now take on Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, April 5 in the Husky Dome.