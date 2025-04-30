Huskies Split with Winona in Final Home Series  

Article by Nathaly Delgado. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletic Department/Nathaly Delgado.

The Huskies played one final regular season series at Joe Faber Field against the Winona State Warriors on Tuesday, April 29.

St. Cloud State extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory, after building an early lead by scoring in each of the first three innings.

Redshirt junior Liam Moreno powered the offense with his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning, marking 32 RBIs in the season. He also notched his sixteenth multi-hit performance of the year with a two-hit game. Junior Wyatt Tweet followed up in the third with a solo blast, his fourth homer of the season, pushing St. Cloud State’s lead to 5-0.

On the mound, redshirt senior Frankie Volkers earned the win in his second consecutive start, delivering five strong innings while allowing just one run on four hits and three walks, striking out seven. Winona State closed the gap with a three-run seventh inning, but freshman AJ Price came in to record the final out and earn his first collegiate save. The final score of game one was 5-4.

The second game of the day turned into an offensive slugfest, the Huskies coming up just short in a 17-13 loss to Winona State despite a late comeback push. The Huskies jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but the Warriors responded with 14 of the next 16 runs. St. Cloud State rallied with five runs over the final two innings, but ultimately couldn’t close the gap. The two teams combined for 30 runs, 34 hits, and nine home runs in the high-scoring contest.

The Huskies exploded for a season-best six home runs, marking their most in a single game since belting seven against Northern State in 2018. Senior Ethan Navratil led the charge with two home runs, his second career multi-homer game. The rockets were his tenth and 11th of the season, setting a new personal single-season best and making him just the 27th Husky to reach double-digit home runs. With the two long balls, Navratil also became only the fifth player in program history to reach 30 career home runs. His three RBIs in the game pushed his career total to 158, now fourth all-time in St. Cloud State history.