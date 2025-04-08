Huskies Sweep Wolves in Back-To-Back Double Headers

Article by Nathaly Delgado. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletic Department/Nathaly Delgado.

The Huskies traveled to Gleason Fields in Maple Grove, Minn. to face the Northern State Wolves this past weekend. The Huskies forced extra innings out of the Wolves, ultimately winning game one 8-7.

The Wolves opened the game with a run in the first inning, but the Huskies responded with 2 RBIs from redshirt sophomore Hayden Konkol. Redshirt Junior Liam Moreno hit a home run in the second inning, allowing junior Taehyung Kim to score two runs. The Wolves responded with five runs in the fifth inning to gain the lead by one run. Kim tied the score with a home run, bringing senior Blaine Guthrie and himself back home.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, forcing an eighth inning. After the Wolves scored one run in the eighth, the Huskies looked for any opportunity to score. In a pinch-hitting attempt made by the Huskies, redshirt freshman Jonathan Pribula hit his first career home run. The two run homer would bring in Pribula and Kim, to end game one with a victory for the Huskies.

The Northen State Wolves found their rhythm before the Huskies scored in the first inning of game two. The Huskies finally scored in the third inning when Pribula singled, bringing in Kim. The Wolves scored two runs in the fourth inning.

The Huskies responded with two unearned runs by sophomore Wilmis Castro and Konkol. To secure their lead, the Huskies scored three more runs in the sixth inning. Senior Ethan Navratil hit a homer to right field, bringing in Kim. Saturday’s game two ends with a final score of 6-3.

The Huskies returned Sunday to Gleason Fields Sunday to win 11-4. Junior Wyatt Tweet walked the bases in the first inning, giving the Huskies an early lead. The Wolves took the lead in the fourth inning by one run.

Navratil would homer again in the fifth inning, to bring Guthrie, Konkol, and himself home. Hanging on to their momentum, the Huskies continued to score in the fifth. Castro scored in a double play. Pribula hit another home run, allowing him and Tweet to score.

The Wolves responded with two runs in the sixth inning, but to continue their lead, the Huskies would just keep scoring. The Huskies would extend their lead to 9-4. Castro and redshirt freshman Reid Tigges score the final runs of Sunday’s game one. The final score was 11-4.

The Huskies continued with their fiery momentum in game two. Navratil hit an RBI allowing Kim to score in the first inning. The Wolves scored their only two runs in the second inning. From then on, the game belonged to the Huskies.

Konkol homered, followed by Moreno scoring. Navratil hit a pop fly to centerfield, giving Kim time to score. After the second inning, the Huskies lead 4-2.

Guthrie scored after Castro hit a double and Castro later scored on a wild pitch. Moreno homered to left field, allowing Konkol and himself to score. Kim and Tweet scored to end the third inning. The Huskies extended their lead 10-2.

Both dominant pitching and strong batting resulted in a victorious weekend for the Huskies. The Wolves failed to score in the seventh inning, and the final game between the Huskies and Wolves concluded 13-2.

The Huskies will face the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears April 9 at Joe Faber Field.