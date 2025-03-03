Huskies Win Game Two to Split Weekend Series

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

The Huskies were back on the ice against the Denver Pioneers on Saturday for the second game of their weekend series. Neither team made any changes in net as the Huskies stuck with sophomore goaltender Isak Posch and the Pioneers stuck with senior goaltender Matt Davis.

While the Pioneers were able to control the puck a lot and get more shots off like Friday night, the scoring story was a bit different as the Huskies were able to find the back of the net first.

After the Pioneers had a breakaway on one end of the ice that was saved by Isak Posch, sophomore forward Tyson Gross was able to send the puck down the ice. Sophomore forward Daimon Gardner was able to get past the Denver defenseman to get to the puck first and beat out the icing. Gardner was able to get a shot off below the faceoff dot from an impossible angle and was able to shoot the puck past Matt Davis who was hugging the goal post. Gardner’s goal came 8:03 into the period and was assisted by Gross.

While the Huskies were outshot 10-4 in the first period, they took a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

The Pioneers were able to tie the game at one 14:23 into the second period while on the power play showing why their power play is second in the nation. Senior forward Jack Devine received a cross-ice pass from junior forward Aidan Thompson. Devine was able to get a shot off from the top of the left face-off circle and beat Posch on his glove side. Devine’s power play goal was assisted by Thompson and sophomore defenseman Zeev Buium.

But only 1:10 later, the Huskies were able to take back their lead. Freshman defenseman Colin Ralph sent a heavy pass to sophomore forward Barrett Hall. The pass ended up tipping off of Hall’s stick and then deflected into the net off of sophomore forward Verner Miettinen. Miettinen’s goal was assisted by Hall and Ralph.

The Huskies had a 2-1 lead at the end of the second after outshooting the Pioneers for the first time in the series, 14-9.

The Huskies were unable to add to their lead in the third period and the Pioneers were unable to find the back of the net to tie the game up. Isak Posch stood on his head for the Huskies in the third as they were outshot 20-7 in the period.

The Huskies won by a final score of 2-1 after being outshot 39-25 by the Pioneers. The Huskies were 0/5 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill while the Pioneers were 1/4 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill. Pioneers goaltender Matt Davis had 23 saves on 25 shots for a save percentage of .920 Meanwhile, Huskies goaltender Isak Posch had 38 saves on 39 shots faced.

Posch had 76 saves on 80 shots faced over the weekend for a save percentage of .950 and a goals against average of 2.00, earning himself NCHC Goaltender of the Week.