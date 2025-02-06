Husky Athletics Weekend Outlook: Feb. 7-9

Article by Cambrie Kowal. Photo by Zach Rudeen.

Friday, Feb. 7

Baseball

The men’s baseball team is kicking off a new season this weekend in southern Missouri. The huskies will take on SMSU at 1 p.m. The Huskies were selected fourth in the NSIC preseason coaches poll and while they are not taking on any conference opponents this weekend, they will still be looking to come out on top.

Women’s Hockey

After splitting the home-and-home series against the Tommies last weekend the women’s hockey team will be on the road again this weekend looking to snatch some more conference points from the Minnesota State Mavericks. The puck will drop at 3 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Women’s Track and Field

The women’s track and field team will travel to Fargo, N.D. to compete in the Bison Open. Events will start at 3 p.m. at the Shelly Ellis Indoor Track and Field Facility.

Men’s Hockey

After securing one point in last weekends series against the Fighting Hawks the Huskies are still searching for their first win of the new year. This weekend St. Cloud will travel to Kalamazoo to face-off against No. 4/5 Western Michigan. Last season the Huskies split the series against the Broncos on the road, which is no easy thing to do for a visitor in the Lawson Arena.

Wresting

After a thrilling win against the No. 2 team in the country at home last weekend the wresting team will be traveling to Aberdeen, S.D. for a matchup against Northern State. The Huskies have a winning streak of 17 matches over Northern State.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team is hosting a ranked conference opponent this Saturday at Halenbeck Hall. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. against Minot State.

Baseball

The baseball team will compete against Southern Missouri for the second time on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team will return to the Mayo Clinic HESC in Mankato for the second and final game of the series. The puck is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. against the Mavericks.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team is looking to snap a five game losing streak against Minot State this weekend. The Huskies are hosting the Beavers for alumni weekend. Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Coming off a victory against conference opponent Minnesota Crookston last weekend at home, the women’s tennis team will be on the road this weekend to face Bethel University.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team will return to the ice at Lawson Arena for the second and final game of the series against the Broncos. The puck is scheduled to drop at 5 p.m.

Softball

The softball team went 3-1 in the Kelly Laas Memorial Tournament last weekend. The final game of the tournament resulted in a shutout for the Huskies against Bemidji State, where Macy Clark tossed six scoreless innings. This weekend they are hosting Regis (Colorado) for a doubleheader in the Husky dome. The first pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Baseball

The baseball team will compete for the third and final time against the SMSU Griffons in Joplin, Mo. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.