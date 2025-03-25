Husky Tennis Fall to Conference Opponents

Article by Carl Genoner. Photo by the St. Cloud State Athletic Department.

The St. Cloud State tennis team was defeated in both their matches over the weekend dropping their record to 3-7.

The matches at Sta-Fit in Sartell, MN. on Friday, March 21 and Sunday, March 23 were their first home competitions since February 14, 2025.

The Huskies lost a close match on Friday, to Winona State with a final score of 3-4, then struggled on Sunday losing 0-7 to MSU Mankato.

St. Cloud State freshman Gibby Chapman teamed with sophomore Brooklyn Broadwell. The duo was victorious in both matches, extending Chapman’s win streak in doubles to seven in a row.

Huskies versus Winona State

On Friday, St. Cloud State won two of the three doubles matches to earn the doubles-point.

The duo of Claudia Munoz Perez and Lara-Maria Shaefer earned a 6-1 win while Gibby Chapman and Brooklyn Broadwell won 6-3.

Johana Brower and Oriana Grott each swept their singles matches 2-0, but Winona State won four of the singles matches to earn a 4-3 victory.

St. Cloud State’s overall record against Winona State now sits at 39-18.

Huskies versus Minnesota State

The Huskies suffered a 0-7 loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota State Mavericks.

Sunday’s game was the fourth straight loss to the Mavericks.

The team of Chapman and Broadwell were the only Husky team to win.

However, Mankato won the other two doubles matches, taking the doubles point.

In singles action, St. Cloud State failed to win a set and the Mavericks swept the Huskies 2-0 in every matchup.

The Huskies will travel to Duluth this weekend. They’ll take on the University of Mary on Saturday, March 29 and then Minnesota State Moorhead on Sunday, March 30.