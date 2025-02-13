Maggie Fitzgerald from Younger Sister to Leader of the Pack

Article by Luke Paider. Photo by Nathaly Delgado.

Spring season has kicked off and with that comes seniors’ final chances to make a run in the playoffs, final at bats, final turned double plays, and many more. It’s also a perfect time to reflect on the journey before a final attempt to reach the destination of a championship and Huskies third base woman Maggie Fitzgerald is doing just that.

Fitzgerald’s path to the diamond started at a young age as nothing more than a way to copy her older sister.

“I wanted to be just like her,” Fitzgerald said.

Yet a real passion for the game grew and after making the varsity team in her freshman year of high school, a future in the game was also available, a future that was nearly outside the granite city. After being recruited by former Huskies head coach Paula U’ren, a coaching change was made to current coach Mitch Roberts. Fitzgerald took her time with this choice, but eventually she stuck with St. Cloud State, and the rest is history. Over 130 career starts later Fitzgerald is hitting .292 and .517 SLG on her career and is coming off a 14 HR season and looking to add more. The final ride has started strong with at least one hit recorded in all four games.

“I’m seeing the ball really well,” Maggie said.

Maggie credits her experience and the amount of live arms she’s seen over the years as to why she’s been on point, hitting .385 to open the 2025 campaign. Out in the field Fitzgerald returns to the 3rd base bag and with great confidence.

“We have great chemistry on and off the field,” Maggie said.

The Huskies infield all had a chance to play with each other last season and that familiarity is now paying dividends. With trust being so important and these Huskies having that in spades, the infield looks to run like a well oiled machine.

Fitzgerald’s only role isn’t just hitting and fielding now though, as a senior member of the club, a leadership role is now being taken on. Maggie credited the senior class in her freshman year that included Husky alum, like Jasmine Estrada and Sydney Trees, for helping her feel comfortable and ready and wants to pass her knowledge along to the next generation. One bit of wisdom being shared with the freshman, put the student in student athlete.

“Stay on top of homework,” Maggie said of her success in the books.

Burnout is common in freshman athletes due to extended seasons and commitments but a steady schedule and routine can help.

As far as what the team is capable of this year, Maggie kept it simple, “The Huskies will be successful this year if we learn from our mistakes.”

It’s still a young group in some areas but it’s easy to see that some of those lessons have already been committed to memory. St. Cloud took a tough loss to Duluth to start the year, losing 10-3. The Huskies responded to the loss with three straight wins, two against Bemidji State and one against Southwest Minnesota State. Additionally, the Huskies only allowed one total run in the two against Bemidji State.

The Huskies have a special group but win, lose or draw Maggie Fitzgerald knows softball has given her things and taught her more lessons than she can count.

“Never give up,” she said.

A sentiment that’s absolutely necessary for anyone trying to make a late inning comeback but can be taken far beyond the diamond. A sentiment that has taken Maggie Fitzgerald from younger sister to a leader of the Huskies pack.