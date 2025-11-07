Men’s Hockey Faces Off Against No. 3 Ranked Western Michigan Broncos

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

The St. Cloud State men’s hockey team opened up conference play on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The series opened up on Friday where the Huskies saw them fall into a two goal deficit in the first period after a powerplay goal from senior forward Liam Valente and a goal from senior defenseman Samuel Sjolund.

The Huskies were able to get themselves on the board late in the first after freshman forward Noah Urness was able to pick off the puck from a Bronco behind the net. Urness was able to pass it up to freshman forward Nolan Roed sitting right in front of the net. Roed was then able to find sophomore forward Austin Burnevik on the other side of the net who was able to put it home. Burnevik’s goal came 17:58 into the period and was assisted by Roed and Urness.

The Huskies second line of Burnevik, Urness, and Roed has already combined for 28 points in nine games this season.

The Huskies found themselves trailing 2-1 at the end of the first after being outshot 10-8 by the Broncos.

After finding momentum late in the first period, the Huskies were able to carry it over into the second period. After a hit was reviewed at the end of the first period, the Huskies received a five minute power play.

The Broncos then took an early slashing penalty in the second period, giving the Huskies a five-on-three. The Huskies were able to convert after a shot from sophomore forward Tyson Gross from the left faceoff circle. Gross’ goal came 1:03 into the period and was assisted by senior defenseman Cooper Wylie and Burnevik.

The two teams saw a more defensive second period with the only other goal coming 16:48 into the period for the Broncos. The goal came from junior forward Zaccharya Wisdom and was assisted by junior defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen and junior forward William Whitelaw.

After 40 minutes of play, the Broncos held a 3-2 lead after they were outshot 13-9 by the Huskies.

The Huskies were able to tie the game back up at three 3:32 into the third period off a senior defenseman Mason Reiners shot from the top of the zone. Reiners’ goal was assisted by junior forward Jack Reimann and redshirt senior Ryan Rosborough.

It did not take long for the Bronco’s to regain their lead after an offensive zone turnover by the Huskies sprung junior forward William Whitelaw on a partial breakaway after getting around the Huskies defense. Whitelaw’s goal came just 20 seconds after Reiners’ goal.

Another power play goal from Liam Valente gave the Broncos a two goal lead 8:37 into the period.

The Huskies were able to get themselves within one 11:03 into the period off of a goal from sophomore defenseman Thor Byfuglien. The Huskies were able to force a turnover on their blue line, springing Jack Reimann and Redshirt junior Jack Rogers on a partial two-on-one. Reimann was able to find Rogers who got a shot off with the puck tipping off of Broncos sophomore goaltender Hampton Slukynsky’s glove and into the back of the net. Rogers’ goal came 14:22 into the period and was assisted by Reimann and Ryan Rosborough.

The Huskies then took a penalty and only 51 seconds after Rogers’ goal, the Broncos were once again able to regain their lead off a top shelf goal from senior defenseman Zach Bookman. Bookman’s goal would eventually become the game winner and was assisted by freshman forward Bobby Cowan and junior forward Owen Michaels.

The Broncos won by an eventual score of 6-5 after outshooting the Huskies 35-31. Huskies freshman goaltender had 29 saves on 35 shots faced for a save percentage of .829. Broncos sophomore goaltender Hampton Slukynsky had 26 saves on 31 shots faced for a save percentage of .839.

The two teams then met again on Saturday night. Unlike Friday night, the Huskies were able to get on the board first with a powerplay goal from Tyson Gross. Gross’ powerplay goal from the right faceoff dot came 6:12 into the period and was assisted by Austin Burnevik and junior forward Barrett Hall.

After a low scoring first period, the Huskies held a 1-0 lead after being outshot 14-8 by the Broncos.

The Huskies grinding fourth line extended their lead 6:31 into the second period with a Jack Reimann goal, assisted by Ryan Rosborough and senior defenseman Max Smolinski.

After receiving another powerplay, Austin Burnevik, standing in the right faceoff circle, received a pass from senior forward Adam Ingram and was able to beat Hampton Slukynsky on his glove side. Burnevik’s goal came 13:15 into the second period and was assisted by Ingram and Barrett Hall.

The Huskies held a 3-0 lead at the end of the second period after outshooting the Broncos 11-10.

The Huskies found even more offensive success in the final 20 minutes. They added to their lead early into the third with a goal from Gavyn Thoreson. Thoreson went to pass the puck, but the puck deflected off of a Broncos’ skate and then Hampton Slukynsky and into the back of the net. Thoreson’s goal came 15:33 into the third and was assisted by Gross and Hall.

15:33 into the third, Jack Reimann was able to beat Slukynsky glove side to give the Huskies a 5-0 lead. Reimann’s second goal of the night marked his first multi-goal collegiate game and was assisted by Tyson Gross.

The Broncos were able to avoid getting shutout less than a minute later after a insane shot from Samuel Sjolund beat a screened Patriks Berzins on his glove side. Sjolund’s goal came 16:14 into the period and was assisted by junior defenseman Theo Wallberg and junior forward Grant Slukynsky.

The Huskies won by a final score of 5-1 after both teams finished with 33 shots on goal. Huskies sophomore goaltender Patriks Berzins had 32 saves on 33 shots for a save percentage of .970 while Broncos goaltender Hampton Slukynsky had 28 saves on 33 shots for a save percentage of .848.

The Huskies will continue conference play and hit the road to take on the Duluth Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena on Friday, November 7 and Saturday November 8. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm CT on Friday and 6:00 pm CT on Saturday.