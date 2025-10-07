Men’s Hockey Falls in Season Opener

Photo by Felicity Harding. Article by Felicity Harding.

The men’s hockey team opened up their 2025-26 season at home on Saturday where they took on the St. Thomas Tommies.

The Huskies saw themselves go down in the first period after they turned over the puck in the neutral zone. Tommies’ senior forward Charlie Schoen was able to pick up the puck on and scored on a breakaway. Schoen’s goal came 12:42 into the first and was unassisted.

While they found themselves down by one, the Huskies outshot the Tommies 15-5 in the first period.

The Huskies continued to struggle to find the back of the net in the second period, creating even more of a deficit.

With Tommies’ graduate student Alex Gaffney below the goal line, senior forward Lucas Wahlin was left open in the left faceoff circle. Wahlin was able to beat Huskies freshman goaltender Yan Shostak on the glove side, giving the Tommies a 2-0 lead 2:50 into the second period. Wahlin’s goal was assisted by Gaffney and junior defenseman Nick Williams.

Then 11:50 into the second, junior defenseman Chase Cheslock sprung sophomore forward Casy Laylin and senior forward Jake Braccini on a 2-on-1 heading up the ice. Laylin was able to find Braccini, who was able to beat Shostak over his blocker. The Huskies were outshot by the Tommies 15-9 in the second period.

After a rough first 40 minutes, the Huskies started to find their game in the third period.

The Huskies took a penalty early in the third putting them shorthanded. After the Tommies turned over the puck in the Huskies zone, junior forward Barrett Hall was able to head up the ice with a couple Huskies trailing behind him. Senior defenseman Mason Reiners was able to find the back of the net. Reiners’ first collegiate goal, and shorthanded goal, came 1:05 into the period and was assisted by Barrett Hall.

They then got themselves within one while on the powerplay. Freshman defenseman Tanner Henricks took a shot from the blue line and freshman forward Noah Urness was able to pick up the rebound and put it home. Urness’ goal was assisted by Henricks and freshman forward Nolan Roed, all of which earned their first collegiate points.

The Huskies got the game tied back up 12:50 into the third period after a shot from junior forward Tyson Gross was deflected in by sophomore forward Austin Burnevik. Burnevik’s goal was assisted by Gross and Barrett Hall.

After working on their comeback and tying up the game, the Huskies took a major penalty with 5:57 left in the game, resulting in Daimon Gardner receiving a game misconduct and the Tommies earning a five minute powerplay.

The Tommies were able to convert on the powerplay after a blue line shot from Chase Cheslock was rebounded by freshman forward Nathan Pilling, who was able to find the back of the net. Pilling’s first collegiate goal was assisted by Cheslock and Alex Gaffney.

The Huskies ended up losing by a final score of 4-3 after freshman goaltender Yan Shostak stopped 25 of 29 shots faced. Tommies’ sophomore goaltender Carsen Musser stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

The Huskies are back in action on Friday, October 10 at 7:00 pm CT to take on the Bemidji State Beavers in Bemidji before returning to St. Cloud to take on the Beavers again on October 11 at 6:00 pm CT.