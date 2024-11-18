Men’s Hockey Open Conference Play with Weekend Sweep

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

The Men’s Husky Hockey team started their in-conference part of their season this past weekend against the Miami RedHawks.

Friday night, the Huskies were able to get on the scoreboard first with a shorthanded goal from sophomore forward Grant Ahcan a little over halfway through the first period. Ahcan’s goal was the Huskies first shorthanded goal of the young season.

Austin Burnevik has found himself on the scoresheet a lot early in this season and found his way onto the scoresheet again Friday night with a goal to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

But the RedHawks were not going to go down without a fight, getting their own pair of goals in the second period. Their first goal came from junior forward Max Dukovac and the game tying goal from senior forward Matt Choupani.

The two teams then went on to have a fairly quiet third period with neither team scoring any goals and both goalies taking away any chances from the opposing team.

The Huskies got the last say in the game with Ahcan getting his second of the game with only 17.2 seconds left in overtime. Ahcan’s second goal of the game marked his first multigoal game of his collegiate career and tied his collegiate career high for goals in a single season with his third goal of the season.

After a slow and sloppy Friday game, both teams came out with more fire on Saturday. The game was still 0-0 at the end of the first, but the Huskies dominated the RedHawks, outshooting them 15-2.

The Huskies got things started early in the first with a goal from freshman forward Austin Burnevik less than three minutes into the game. Senior forward Mason Salquist then got his first of the season less than two minutes later to give the Huskies a two-goal lead and even more momentum.

“[Salquist’s] just such an unsung hero for us. He does all the little things right, plays with his heart, and competes every night,” said Husky’s Head Coach Brett Larson after Saturday’s game. “When a guy like [Salquist scores a goal], it definitely brings some juice to your team.”

A little over halfway through the second, Burnevik got his second of the game and team leading sixth of the season to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead. All three of Burnevik’s goals in the series were assisted by sophomore forward Barrett Hall.

When asked about playing with Hall post-game, Burnevik said, “We try to make plays with each other, but a little bit [of the chemistry] comes from off the ice. We hang out quite a bit [off the ice], and I think it definitely translates a little bit [onto the ice].”

The RedHawks were able to get one on the board early in the third from junior forward Johnny Waldron who was able to convert on the powerplay. The RedHawks attempt at a comeback ultimately fell short as the Huskies were able to pull off a 3-1 win.

The Huskies were able to end the weekend with two wins, even though NCHC wins are not easily earned.

“Wins are hard to come by in [the NCHC],” said freshman Husky forward Austin Burnevik. “Being able to get those two wins [against Miami] were big for us.”

The Huskies have a bye week this weekend and are then on the road to take on the Colorado College Tigers.