Morgan Honeycutt: The Nursing Student Diagnosing Games From Behind the Plate

Article by Luke Paider. Photo by the St. Cloud Athletic Department/Nathaly Delgado.

Freshman Catcher Morgan Honeycutt always had interest in nursing but it took one visit to the St. Cloud State nursing program and she was in love. Having grown up with a strong desire to help people Honeycutt made a point of seeing St. Cloud’s nursing program while on her visit for the softball team.

“I’ve always liked being around people I can make feel better,” said Honeycutt.

Yet, the decision wasn’t final, until some wise words from mom of course.

“Morgan I think you’d be a great nurse you love helping people” Honeycutt recalled her mom saying in a conversation that sealed the deal for her on St. Cloud State and nursing.

Yet with this passion not even Morgan herself would confuse it for the center of her life

“My life is pretty much Softball” she said.

But if that’s the case her life is off to a great start. The Huskies sit with a 24-8 record and on top of that Honeycutt has found a second family in the team.

“I’ve gotten very close to Grace Frechette, she’s been someone I lean on quite a bit, she’s like a big sister to me”.

Of course all freshmen have to deal with the jump in intensity that college sports can bring in comparison to high school and Honeycutt was no exception pointing to the lifting schedule that the team has as well as the film study as two of the big changes. Honeycutt is already seeing the work pay dividends but also gave credit to her counterpart behind the plate in Bethany Weiss. First sharing what a great role model that Weiss is for Honeycutt, both behind the plate and away from the diamond, but also how approachable Weiss makes herself.

“I ask her so many questions that I’m scared to ask anyone else because she understands”.

Since the two split duties Honeycutt has gotten plenty of advice on the importance of stretching to keep loose during double headers while Weiss is calling the game behind the plate.

Honeycutt walked into St. Cloud State already quite the ball player and credits her bat as the cream of the crop.

“When I start hitting the ball I can’t be stopped,” she said of her trips to the plate.

Honeycutt showed this off on March 22nd in the team’s double header against Winona when she blasted a two run homerun, the first of her Husky career. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Huskies as the home run by Honeycutt put what was once a five run lead for the Warriors on life support, cutting it to one as a part of a comeback for the Huskies in an eventual 7-6 victory. An extra help to her in the box is her role as catcher that lets Honeycutt understand the strike zone with surgical precision.

Honeycutt is always taking note of what’s getting called and drawing up a prescription on how she wants to attack her opponents when catching. This back and forth can get Honeycutt’s game to snowball, great at bats turning into great innings behind the plate. Put simply, when the game is fun, the game is easy. But even when both sides of her game aren’t firing on all cylinders Honeycutt prides herself on making sure at least one side of the plate is putting her team in position to win.

Outside of her time with the team, Honeycutt tries to take as many trips home as possible, greatly valuing her time with family. She even considers calling her mom from school one of her hobbies. Honeycutt also enjoys walks when the weather is nice and never misses a chance to meet a new friend along the way.

But whether she is learning how to insert an IV, breaking down a strike zone, or just giving her mom a call, Morgan Honeycutt’s future at St. Cloud State is a bright one.