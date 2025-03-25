Off the Roster to Being a Husky and Going Pro: Mason Salquist Story

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Sam Roering.

From growing up in North Dakota, to being cut in Juniors, to being a husky, Mason Salquist’s journey to starting his professional career has been quite the adventure.

Salquist got his start in hockey around the age of three. While many kids who play hockey live at the rink, Salquist also lived in his skates.

“When I was really young, I shared a bunk bed with my brother and for some reason I could never go to bed without my skates on, so it’s kind of a funny story in my family,” said Salquist.

Salquist did not grow up in a hockey state like Minnesota, but he still had a lot of hockey around him in Grand Forks, North Dakota

“[Hockey] was every day, it was going to the outdoor rinks with my best friends and just enjoying each other and it’s just a lot of fun growing up there and having so much hockey culture around,” said Salquist.

While North Dakota does not have as big of a high school hockey tournament as Minnesota, they still have their own tournament that Salquist and his team won during his sophomore year where he was also named the State MVP. In his senior season, he was named North Dakota’s Mr. Hockey.

“It was awesome. [The high school tournament] was played in the Ralph. It was the first big game I had there, but it was a full lower bowl and the atmosphere was awesome and I would do a lot to go back to playing that game,” said Salquist.

After completing his high school career, Salquist started his junior career, but it was not an easy change. Salquist was drafted into the USHL by the Fargo Force, but ended up being cut three times, eventually causing him to start his junior career in the NAHL with the Janesville Jets. While he had a rough start to his junior career, Salquist still grew and learned a lot from it.

“[Playing in the NAHL and USHL] was a great stepping stone for my development in my career and I think that it was good for me to get away from home a little bit [playing in Janesville, Wisconsin], but then also come a little bit closer back [playing with the Fargo Force],” said Salquist.

After completing his junior career, Salquist came to St. Cloud. When it came to his decision on where to play collegiately, there was more than just the on ice stuff that drew him St. Cloud.

“It was just the family culture that was brought and how the coaches treated each and every guy in their locker room,” said Salquist on becoming a Husky.

While playing for St. Cloud, Salquist got to play in many arenas, he got to play many times in the arena where he won his high school championship.

“I grew up watching a lot of their games and going to them, so knowing a little bit what the atmosphere was like, I knew what I was getting into. It feels amazing still to this day going in there,” said Salquist.

Besides playing in the arena he won a championship in high school, Salquist also got to be a part of a very special Huskies team that won the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Engery Center in 2023.

“We had a great group of guys. We came together and were able to pull it off, but I mean just the guys in the room were incredible. We were so close, and everyone came in every day and ready to work, said Salquist, “I’ve never played [at the X], but it was really cool. It’s a big building, bright lights, so it was awesome.”

This season with the Huskies, Salquist was voted by the team to be a part of the leadership group where he was an assistant captain.

“It’s an honor for sure. Something that I’ve always dreamed about and it’s something that I think is naturally in me and I think it was a real honor to get chosen,” said Salquist on what it means to be a part of the Huskies leadership team.

After having been a freshman himself and then welcoming this years freshman as a part of the leadership group, there is one piece of advice Salquist would give to future college players.

“Enjoy your time. It goes by quick,” he said.

His time playing for the Huskies may be done, but there is one thing that Salquist will take away from St. Cloud. The friendships.

“I’d probably just say all the friendships that I’ve grown. They’re all very special to me and each and every guy holds a special place,” said Salquist.

Those friendships are something that Salquist is continuing to hold close to him as he has now joined former Husky goaltender Jaxon Castor with the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL.

Salquist has found some early success having recorded an assist in his first game with the Nailers. In his two games played thus far, Salquist has played on the left win in both, playing on the fourth line in his first game and second line in his second game.