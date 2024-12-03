Shifting the Culture: Dayle Ross Leads With Heart and Hustle

Article by Samantha Roering. Photo by Samantha Roering.

For many Canadian kids, hockey isn’t just a sport, it’s a way of life. Dayle Ross, captain of St. Cloud State University’s women’s hockey team, is a prime example of that passion.

The Alberta native was on skates at an early age, already playing games by age three. Her brothers, whose tournaments she often watched, were her first inspirations.

“I think it’s typical – my brothers played hockey, so I had to play hockey,” Ross recalled.

Whether it was floor hockey at school or ice hockey practices later in the day, hockey filled nearly every moment of her childhood. That tight knit Canadian hockey culture shaped her identity and continues to influence her journey today. Even now, she crosses paths with former teammates and rivals who also made their way to the NCAA.

Dayle’s path to St. Cloud State wasn’t simple. Like many athletes navigating the pandemic, Ross faced challenges with limited campus visits. SCSU was the only school she had seen before Covid-19 hit.

Still, its reputation in college hockey and the opportunity to play in the WCHA – a league known for producing national team players – was enough to seal her decision.

“I knew I wanted to get better and play against the best,” Ross said.

Transitioning to college hockey was another hurdle as her senior high school season was disrupted by Covid restrictions. Luckily, Ross got an opportunity to attend a developmental camp with Team Canada. Competing alongside some of the best players in the world prepared her, but it was still an eye opener when she first faced top WCHA teams like Ohio State and Wisconsin. She knew she had a lot of work to do to bring her game to the next level.

Ross leaned on older teammates and coaches to refine her game. A key figure in her development has been SCSU’s head coach, Brian Idalski. His coaching philosophy, focused on hockey intelligence and strategy, has been a game changer for Ross.

“He taught me how to see patterns, use my teammates to create opportunities, and manipulate the play. It’s about playing smarter, not harder,” Ross explained.

Despite her emergence as a top defender in the WCHA, she hasn’t received many accolades from the league. Even for defenders, the weekly and monthly honors tend to go to players with high point totals, leaving shut-down defenders like Ross overlooked.

For her, the best recognition has come not from awards, but from the trust her teammates and coaches have placed in her. Being named one of SCSU’s captains speaks to her hard working mentality and was a significant moment for her.

Over her time with the program, Ross had been a part of a mindset shift within the team. During her first year, they went into games expecting to lose. Now, they believe they can compete with and win against top teams in the country. This belief has been reinforced by wins this season against Minnesota and Ohio State.

“This year, there’s a winning culture. We’re not satisfied with one goal – we want another and another,” Ross added.

Ross’s hockey dreams now extend beyond college, with the PWHL bringing more opportunities for women’s hockey players in North America. Previously, post-college hockey for women meant competing overseas or vying for a spot on the national team. Now, the PWHL offers the chance to stay close to home while still playing at a high level.

With former teammates like Klara Hymlárová signing with the PWHL, professional hockey feels closer than ever for Dayle Ross. She’s inspired by trailblazers such as Renata Fast and Marie-Philip Poulin, hoping to get the chance to share the ice and take advice from them.

“They paved the way for a lot of us and I think for me to be able to play with them before they retire would be really cool,” Ross said.

While the PWHL is ultimately her goal, she recognizes it’s a grind to get to the league. If the PWHL isn’t an option immediately after college, she’s willing to put in the time overseas to continue to develop.

Ross’s commitment to the game extends beyond the season. In the offseason, she can be found on the ice, skating with junior hockey players or playing beer league hockey with some of her mom’s old friends from high school. Many of them are retired college players themselves, and she enjoys being able to hear their hockey stories.

It also gives her the opportunity to work on her positional play and experiment with her game, including an instance where she tried to earn a hat trick by trying “The Michigan.” Her attempts were unsuccessful but it gave them all a good laugh.

Offseason work is more than just fun for Ross. It’s about reinforcing habits that will take her game to the next level. As she puts it, consistency is key, a mindset instilled in her by Idalski. “You can work really hard once and awhile, but if you can be consistent and do the little things right, you can go a long way,” Ross said.