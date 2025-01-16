St. Cloud State Sports Outlook: Jan. 17-19

Article by Cambrie Kowal.

Friday, Jan. 17

Women’s Track and Field

The women’s track and field team will kick off weekend events. They will compete at the University of St. Thomas in the Tommie Indoor Invitational. Events will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex. Katie Lavato, a fifth-year sprinter from Buffalo, MN. and Myesha Thompson, a sophomore sprinter and jumper from Mount Horeb, Wis. were named the athletes to watch this indoor season.

Women’s Hockey

At 3 p.m. the women’s hockey team will take on Bemidji State in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. If they sweep the series this weekend they will go undefeated against the Beavers this regular season.

Men’s Swim and Drive

The men’s swim and dive team will compete on the road at South Dakota State University. Events will start at 4 p.m..

Men’s Basketball

Coming off a loss against the Duluth Bulldogs the men’s basketball team will take on conference opponent Winona State on the road. Tip off will be at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball game will follow after the men’s game at Winona State. The Huskies are looking to lengthen their winning streak against the Warriors. Tip off will be at 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

The last time the men’s hockey team took on the Arizona State Sun Devils was in 2016 when ASU was still in the ACHA. This weekend the estranged teams will play at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 7:30 p.m.. The Huskies and the Sun Devils have only seen each other three times in competition, and the Huskies are hungry to make the record 4-0 against the new conference team. For military appreciation weekend all active and retired serve members can get $10 tickets to watch this never before conference face-off.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

Both the men’s and the women’s teams will compete at Saint John’s University. The start time for events has not been announced yet.

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team will return to the ice for the final game of the series against the Beavers. The puck is scheduled to drop at 1 p.m. in the Herb Brooks Hockey Center.

Men’s Wrestling

The Nation Wrestling Coaches Association ranks the Huskies No. 1 in the nation and they are currently undefeated. They will take on conference opponent No. 7 Augustana at home in Halenbeck Hall at 2 p.m.. The last time the Huskies fell to the Vikings was in 2011.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team will take on conference opponent and defending national champions Minnesota State on the road. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team will also take on the defending national champions on the road. Following the men’s game, at 5:30 p.m. the women will play conference opponent No. 10 Minnesota State.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team will return to ice for the final game of the series against No. 15/16 Arizona State at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. Military appreciation weekend extends to game two, active and retired service members can purchase a $10 ticket for this game.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Men’s Wrestling

The men’s wrestling team will travel to Collegeville, MN. to take on the Jonnies at the North Country Invite. The match is at Saint John’s University and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m..