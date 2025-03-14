St. Cloud State University is Looking to Sell a Piece of Sports History

Article by Vrydon Paul. Photo by Vrydon Paul

St. Cloud State University is looking to sell the 90-year-old Selke Field for an appraisal price of at least $290,000. The current lot is zoned 2-b residential housing, which includes single and double-family homes.

St. Cloud State’s motion to sell the lot has been denied before, but the school returned the case to city hall this week. Though St. Cloud State University has not used the field for intercollegiate sports for some time, it has become a staple in the community, hosting various children’s sports practices and games.

The field is around 16 acres and is fenced in by an eight to 11-inch granite wall. In recent city hall meetings, there has been a discussion to keep the granite wall surrounding the single-family homes. A resident who lives right across from the field said that would stick out like a sore thumb in the neighborhood.

Tom Steman of the St. Cloud State University Archives reminisces about the living history of the field and how it came to be in the University’s possession. Steman said, “The property was gifted to the university when it was the St. Cloud Teachers College, in 1931 by Alvah Eastman.”

Before the University stopped using it for their own sporting needs, the field was built up as a major sports complex. Steman said, “There was a press box, dormitory right across the field, and a locker room facility that has been torn down for a while.”

About his history with the field, Steman said, “My kid used to have soccer practice there, and I think it is still used to this day for other sports activities.”

The St. Cloud State University Women’s softball team was the last known St. Cloud collegiate team to play at the field.

After leaving Selke field, St. Cloud State Univeristy Athletics moved to the Husky Stadium, closer to campus.