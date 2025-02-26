St. Cloud State University Men’s Basketball Hosts Playoff Game After a Positive Regular Season

Article by Zach Rudeen. Photo by Zach Rudeen.

The St. Cloud State men’s basketball team continues to show large improvement into a promising future. Despite the real lack of experience on the roster, with the oldest player being a sophomore, the team ranked in the top five of the NSIC conference this year, and finished the season winning five of their last six.

The Huskies will take on the Bemedji State Beavers in the first round of the NSIC tournament, a team they defeated twice in the regular season. I spoke with sophomore big man Wyatt Hawks earlier this week, he said the team is feeling “very confident” entering the NSIC Tournament. If the team can handle business against Bemedji they have the task of facing the reigning division two champion Mankato Mavericks. St. Cloud State University lost to Mankato late in the season, a game if flipped would have given St. Cloud the first round bye in this NSIC tournament. Both teams finished with the same 15-7 record in conference play, but Mankato held the tiebreaker. Expect a close matchup.

Similar to last season it’s been a collective effort on offense with the teams leading scorer being freshmen Luke Winkel at 13.1 points per game. The team has four scorers above 10 points per game marker.

The Huskies have a chance to make the national tournament as well if they place top 10 in their region which they currently are. The team is currently 9-5 with home court advantage looking to get a double digit home win season tomorrow.

Quicney Henderson has done a fantastic job with this roster since he’s arrived at St. Cloud. He hit recruiting hard from day one, grabbing a lot of players who aren’t just going to be good in the future but are good now. The Huskies have a chance to make a run this season, but them making a postseason run is something to be expected for years to come after.