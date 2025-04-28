A Healthier Drink Alternative: Flat Iron Nutrition’s Story

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

Located in downtown St. Cloud is a nutritional beverage shop that offers a wide variety of teas and shakes.

“So I started three years ago. I’ve always had like a background in health and fitness and I’ve always been involved with nutrition clubs and stuff like that for 10 years. And so I’ve always wanted to have one of these as my own. And this opportunity came up like three years ago. My roommate at the time had owned it and I noticed that it wasn’t going quite like he wanted it to. I knew that going in here would be opportunity for me that would require some growth opportunity. It wasn’t on my radar to open up in St. Cloud here, but this opportunity came up and I was like, I should jump on this because it’s like in my hometown and it’s something that I’m comfortable with. So I went ahead and bit and took the leap of faith and jumped on in,” said Flat Iron Nutrition Owner Dylan Wirtzfeld.

Dylan’s hard work and dedication to his business has helped him create a menu that offers drinks with many cleaner ingredients.

“We have meal replacement shakes, post workout shakes. You can come in here for a meal replacement shake, which means like if you have a hard time getting breakfast, if you skip breakfast, a lot of people tend to gravitate towards what’s quick and easy and fast, which is maybe not the healthy option. So that’s where a healthy meal replacement shake comes in handy because you’re getting your protein in, you’re getting good vitamins and minerals. A lot of people seem to love our lava shakes here. That’s probably our most popular item. It’s a meal replacement shake plus caffeine. So it’s got 24 grams of protein, 75 milligrams of caffeine from vitamin B6, B12, natural guarana. So it’s almost like a healthy alternative to an energy drink plus more, which is really cool. And they look amazing. Like I’ve been making them for a long time. And so I have it down to a science,” said Dylan, “Our boosted teas here are like a healthy alternative to an energy drink. Those are really popular. They range in caffeine from like 75 milligrams of caffeine to like upwards of 190 milligrams of caffeine. And it’s a lot more clean. So you notice like that it hits different and it feels different and it tastes probably the same as something that you would get anywhere else, but a little bit more healthier for you.”

Not only does Flatiron Nutrition create healthier and cleaner drinks, but they also offer a sense of community.

“I go to Crunch Fitness a lot and that’s how a lot of people know me. So it’s very easy for me because I played the part when I’m in the health and fitness space because I’ve been working on myself for quite a long time. So it’s very easy for me to like invite people in here because they want to like learn more about how to become fit, how to become healthy because I played the part and I try to be not only an advocate for health and fitness, but have a place where we could talk about it and make it a really good environment to influence other people to a healthy active lifestyle,” said Dylan.

Flat Iron’s community like feel and wide variety of options has allowed for some early success for Dylan and could help open up other locations.