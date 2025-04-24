Volunteers Bring Heart to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud

Article by Jaedon Boeve. Photo by Jaedon Boeve.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — At the Tri-County Humane Society, it’s not just tails that are wagging. Spirits are lifted every day, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers who give their time to care for animals in need. From walking dogs and socializing cats to folding laundry and greeting guests, volunteers are the backbone of daily operations at the nonprofit shelter, which serves central Minnesota. According to Volunteer Coordinator Olivia Schomer, the help they provide goes far beyond cleaning kennels or filling food bowls.

“Volunteers are essential to everything we do here,” Schomer said. “They bring energy, compassion and commitment that directly impacts the well-being of our animals and the overall experience for visitors.”

The shelter currently has more than 150 active volunteers, with new ones signing up each month. Schomer said the tasks range from hands-on animal care to behind-the-scenes support, and that there’s something for everyone, no matter their age or experience level.

“We have college students, working professionals, and retirees who all find meaningful ways to help,” Schomer said. “Whether someone can give an hour a week or a few days a month, it makes a real difference.”

One of those volunteers is St. Benedict senior Molly Davison, who started volunteering a few months ago.

“I just wanted to give back,” Davison said. “A typical shift for me might include feeding the cats, cleaning their enclosures, and of course giving them some cuddles and attention.”

She said the work is both grounding and rewarding.

“Volunteering here has really changed my perspective. You see how much love these animals have to give, and it feels good knowing you’re helping them find their forever homes.”

The Tri-County Humane Society sees a steady flow of animals, from dogs, cats, and the occasional rabbit or guinea pig, many of whom are waiting for a second chance. Volunteers often get to witness the best part of the job: adoptions.

“There’s nothing like seeing a pet leave with their new family,” Davison said. “It’s emotional every time.”

For those interested in getting involved, the shelter offers a simple application and training process. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, and younger participants can volunteer alongside a parent or guardian.

“We’re always looking for new faces,” Schomer said. “If you love animals and want to make a difference, this is the place.”