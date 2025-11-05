Anant Utsav: A Night of Culture, Music, and Endless Celebration

Article by Nishat Tasnim. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain

Laughter echoed through the Atwood Ballroom as colorful lights danced across the walls, music filled the air, and students rushed in with excitement — it could only mean one thing: Anant Utsav had begun. Hosted by the India Heritage Club (IHC), the night celebrated the beauty of Indian culture through rhythm, flavor, and friendship, turning a cold Minnesota evening into a festival of warmth and joy.

From the glowing entrance displays to the festive stage setup, the evening was a feast for the senses. The entrance featured twinkling boards spelling out “Anant Utsav” in fairy lights, welcoming guests with sparkle and charm. Inside the ballroom, the stage shimmered with colorful drapes, handcrafted paper flowers, and traditional umbrellas, setting the perfect backdrop for the night’s performances.

The performances kept the audience on their feet. Students showcased musical and dance talents that blended classical elegance with modern flair. From Bollywood mashups to soulful live vocals, each act brought energy and emotion to the room. Applause filled the air, and the cheers grew louder with every performance — proving that Huskies know how to celebrate in style.

As the night wrapped up, the Atwood Ballroom glowed with smiles and camera flashes. Anant Utsav wasn’t just an event — it was an experience that celebrated diversity, creativity, and connection.

The India Heritage Club (IHC) once again proved that when Huskies come together, the joy is endless — and so is the celebration.